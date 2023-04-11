Benton County could merge some of its health services under one boss while elected officials eye closing an era of long-serving interim department directors.

The county hasn’t permanently filled the director’s chair at its health department since Dawn Emerick left the position in November 2019.

Benton hired Suzanne Hoffman to serve as health department director on an interim basis in October 2020, when she replaced a pair of interim co-directors. Hoffman now serves as the county’s top employee — in the interim — while Benton searches to replace Joe Kerby who left the administrator job in March.

“It doesn’t create stability to have these ongoing interim folks in person,” Hoffman told elected officials Tuesday, April 11.

Hoffman said in an interview one earlier attempt to recruit a permanent replacement failed when candidates balked at moving their families during the earliest waves of infections under the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was really a difficult time to recruit anyone,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman herself said she was moving to the Corvallis area, coming from jobs at a Portland-area behavioral health nonprofit and the Oregon Health Authority.

Deputy public health director April Holland stepped up to replace Hoffman in the interim in March.

Benton County leaders now will decide whether they want to replace Hoffman on a permanent basis, or roll together the functions of the health department and the organization providing the county's health services.

The county distinguishes between its health department and the clinics where Benton provides behavioral health, dental and medical care.

Hoffman said she and Kerby met with Lane County health officials who demonstrated the neighboring jurisdiction to the south had written strategic plans for public health based on data from both health department and providing health services.

“It has served them well," Hoffman said.

Benton County added about 124 full-time equivalent jobs to its workforce between 2015 and 2021.

The county’s health center accounted for the largest demand for personnel, adding enough hours to account for 75 full-time jobs — an about 78% increase.

Benton County operates two health clinics in Corvallis, one in Monroe, and manages another in Alsea. As Community Health Centers of Benton and Linn Counties, the local government organ operates clinics in Lebanon and Sweet Home that are not funded from Benton County’s general fund.

The clinics ran at a $5.5-million surplus by 2017. By the end of the two-year biennium ending in 2019, the clinics had saved about $6.1 million from their budgeted $57.3 million.

Benton County budgeted more than $64.9 million in the 2021-2023 biennium.

