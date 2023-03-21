Having just experienced the city's first foray into ranked choice voting with the 2022 mayoral and Ward 9 council seats, the Corvallis City Council has made some tweaks to the program, although some members seemed to wish they had other options.

The system allows voters to indicate their candidates in order of preference. If nobody receives more than 50%, the one with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. Those votes go to the candidates listed as a second choice. The process continues until one candidate has the majority.

The changes, made Monday, March 20, are meant to align with similar changes Benton County officials — who oversee local elections — recently adopted. After the county's recent experience overseeing ranked choice voting in the two Corvallis elections, staff revised the rules to clarify processes and better respond to voting software parameters, according to a City Hall staff report.

“When there is a change — whether it’s state, county — we want to be lockstep with our election procedures, so there isn’t any question about what’s going to occur,” Deputy City Attorney David Coulombe said.

Following some discussion, the council voted unanimously in favor of both an ordinance and resolution codifying the revisions.

The updates include defining which ballots move on in subsequent rounds and how a winner is determined. They also clarify when an automatic recount is needed and allow the ability to eliminate those candidates who are mathematically unable to win in a single batch.

While he believes ranked choice voting is an alternative that could improve on the standard plurality system, Councilor Tony Cadena said he’s worried the Benton County revisions don’t move the needle on a more robust implementation of ranked choice.

“At the same time, I want to acknowledge that the county is operating under constraints, and ranked choice voting is still very much in an experimental phase for elections officials,” said Cadena, who won his Ward 9 seat using ranked voting.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners approved its revisions at a Feb. 21 meeting. Cadena suggested anyone who is interested in the subject could review the meeting recording, which he said reinforces the notion that the county is still in a “learning mode.”

A specific criticism from Cadena: The revisions limit voters to choosing their top three choices plus one write-in for races featuring more than three candidates. He said that seems to go against the goal of drawing more candidates and limits participation. He said the limitation appears driven by cost and technology limits.

“To me, that’s the tail wagging the dog,” he said.

As the first Oregon mayor elected through ranked choice, Charles Maughan noted his years of support for the system, but also isn’t happy about the limit of three choices, finding it at odds with the purpose of ranked choice. He urged public outreach to state and local officials to help continue refining ranked choice.

“There are other systems out there of ranked choice voting, … and there’s been studies done showing that the one we’re using is — meh," Councilor Jan Napack said.

Two Corvallis races featured three-candidate ranked choice voting in the November election: mayor and Ward 9 (northeast). Voters waited three weeks to find out Maughan and Cadena had won their positions.

Corvallis City Council members approved ranked choice in January 2022, following in the steps of Benton County, where voters passed a measure installing ranked choice in 2016. The county conducted the first election in Oregon using ranked choice voting in 2020.

