Corvallis City Council OKs new rules for ADUs

The city of Corvallis has passed new rules on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), the backyard in-law dwellinsg that many property owners use for supplementing their income or accommodating family members.
The city, like others statewide, was required to update its codes because of state legislation that took effect Jan. 1. Key requirements were to eliminate the mandated owner-occupancy provisions as well as the off-street parking stipulation.
The 95-minute public hearing on ADUs that opened Monday’s City Council meeting also looked at two other pieces of the puzzle — new rules on setbacks and the relationship between the floor area of the principal dwelling unit and the ADU that were OK'd Jan. 22 by the city's Planning Commission.
Those two topics led to the lone amendments that councilors considered. First, Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis moved that instead of allowing the floor area of the ADU to be 85% of the main building it should be reduced to 40%.
Ellis expressed concerns that such a policy would allow ADUs that are larger than the original unit. Ward 2’s Charles Maughan, however, countered with a question on how a structure 85% of the size of another could, in fact, wind up larger.
The amendment failed on a 7-1 vote, with Jan Napack (Ward 1), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Barbara Bull (Ward 4), Nancy Wyse (Ward 6), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) joining Maughan in opposition. Paul Shaffer of Ward 7 was absent.
Councilors then considered an amendment from Napack on rear setbacks, the distance between ADUs and neighboring property lines. Her concern was that the ones passed by the Planning Commission would be too “intrusive” for homeowners in RS-3.5 and RS-5 zones that are almost exclusively single-family homes on larger lots.
The ordinance called for five feet in all zones, but Napack suggested a compromise of 10 feet. The amendment passed by a 5-4 vote, with Mayor Biff Traber voting to break the 4-4 tie.
Lytle, Bull and Struthers voted with Napack on the amendment, with Maughan, Ellis, Wyse and Junkins voting for the uniform rule. Traber said he was persuaded by the suggestions of compromise promoted by Lytle and Struthers.
The vote was preceded by another testy exchange. Napack noted of the larger setbacks “that’s why the people moved there. Being able to build 5 feet from your lot line … I think that’s a miscarriage of trust.”
You have free articles remaining.
“I don’t think we can speak for everyone who moved into RS-3.5 and RS-5,” countered Wyse. “It’s not fair to make that statement.”
Also, Bull was admonished by City Manager Mark Shepard for thanking Community Development Director Paul Bilotta for “striking a balance” during the deliberations.
“You are making policy here,” Shepard said. “Director Bilotta is not trying to strike a balance. He’s providing information.”
Bull also noted that removing the owner-occupancy codicil “will have a significant impact” on how many ADUs get built in town.
That remains to be seen. City planner Jared Voice noted in answering a question during deliberations that the city has OK’d 48 permits for ADUs since 2010.
Overall, it was a chaotic night at the downtown fire station. The consent agenda, a set of usually non-controversial items meant to be passed in one motion, took longer than it has in years.
Also, Mayor Biff Traber repeatedly broke in to redirect councilors onto a path that would, hopefully, lead to quicker resolutions and a smoother channel through the agenda.
Councilors also approved the 2020 update to the city’s strategic operational plan (SOP), the document that helps guide the city’s workload and drives the municipal budget discussion.
This second iteration of an approach promoted by Shepard, had a long gestation process. Three work sessions, one in October and two in November, were required to update the policies and priorities piece or the project. Work sessions in January and February on the action items in the plan itself led to Monday’s deliberations.
Councilors tweaked just one item on how the city, and hopefully partners such as Benton County, the Corvallis School District, Oregon State University and the King Legacy Advisory Board, will participate in analyzing new statewide hate/bias reporting.
An amendment from Bull was put forward that changes the interval for evaluation from once a year to every six months, although it remained unclear if the data would be available on such a cycle.
Bull’s amendment passed on a 7-1 vote, with Ellis voting no. The SOP itself passed unanimously.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.