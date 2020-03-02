Corvallis City Council OKs new rules for ADUs

The city of Corvallis has passed new rules on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), the backyard in-law dwellinsg that many property owners use for supplementing their income or accommodating family members.

The city, like others statewide, was required to update its codes because of state legislation that took effect Jan. 1. Key requirements were to eliminate the mandated owner-occupancy provisions as well as the off-street parking stipulation.

The 95-minute public hearing on ADUs that opened Monday’s City Council meeting also looked at two other pieces of the puzzle — new rules on setbacks and the relationship between the floor area of the principal dwelling unit and the ADU that were OK'd Jan. 22 by the city's Planning Commission.

Those two topics led to the lone amendments that councilors considered. First, Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis moved that instead of allowing the floor area of the ADU to be 85% of the main building it should be reduced to 40%.

Ellis expressed concerns that such a policy would allow ADUs that are larger than the original unit. Ward 2’s Charles Maughan, however, countered with a question on how a structure 85% of the size of another could, in fact, wind up larger.