Corvallis council to hear report on Van Buren Bridge

The Corvallis City Council will discuss the Van Buren Bridge at its 4 p.m. remote work session on Thursday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is planning a $70 million replacement bridge over the Willamette River, but local historic preservationists are hoping to preserve the current bridge by moving it 175 feet south and using it for a bicycle and pedestrian path across the river.

Preservation Works has released a report on the proposal to move the bridge, and councilors will discuss it Thursday. Because it is a work session no votes can be taken on any action.

Engineers retained by Preservation Works say the bridge can be moved for $6 million, well below estimates of ODOT. No source for the funds has been identified, and the City Council is on record as not wanting to take ownership of the bridge.

Representatives of Smith Monroe Gray Engineers of Beaverton will be on hand at the work session to present the report.

Also on the agenda is a briefing on the ongoing update of the city’s water master plan.

To participate go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5610431112595610895.

In other local government meetings:

Monday