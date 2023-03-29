Facing $255 million in facility needs, Corvallis officials are making headway on what they have deemed top priorities.

Topping the list are a relocated parks maintenance facility ($30 million), civic campus to house city operations ($49 million) and remodeling Fire Station No. 1 ($3.5 million).

The council is slated for an update on the three projects at a work session Thursday, April 6, and city staff are working with a design consultant to ferret out any potential flaws or obstacles and refine cost estimates.

The consultant aims to have 10% design drawings completed by fall, following April tours for officials and staff that will include similar projects completed in other Oregon cities. The 10% designs will give a better picture of cost expectations, allowing funding packages to be developed for future council consideration.

The fall design target is later than originally planned due to another recently determined priority — the city-county shared Law Enforcement Building.

The future of the Law Enforcement Building is up in the air as Corvallis weighs remodeling over relocating police operations. The outcome seems to hang at least partially on the success or failure of Benton County’s justice improvements bond measure.

City consultants put a $43 million price tag on renovating and adding storage as well as staff support areas for long-term needs, with a $52 million alternative option if the sheriff stays put. Those improvement costs are not part of the county’s planned justice improvement bond.

The $110 million bond proposal also includes money to address the area's unhoused population. A crisis center planned for downtown is funded through state and federal grants. The county’s plan is estimated to cost $180 million overall.

Cost notwithstanding regarding the Law Enforcement Building, city staff have noted “political and relationship” issues to navigate as well as some technical concerns regarding the shared fiber network hub in the building. Questions have also been raised about its seismic resistance.

A 2021 city facilities assessment targeting 17 sites indicates space is “distressingly inadequate” at each location and the facilities don’t support “modern or efficient operations.” A citywide facilities strategy available online details $255 million in recommended projects.