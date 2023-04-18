Construction costs far beyond expectations from 2021 left the Corvallis Fire Department $1 million short on a fire station remodeling project.

City officials voted 7-1 to plug that gap with $1 million of federal pandemic funds during a council meeting Monday, April 17. Councilor Paul Shaffer, Ward 7, opposed the vote.

Corvallis had earmarked the money for facilities, as was done with the vast majority of American Rescue Plan Act funding the city received. Staff strongly recommended using $1 million from ARPA set aside for social services, saying it would ultimately benefit the vulnerable homeless population, but the council disagreed.

Built in 1977, Fire Station No. 2 was tagged as a top priority among the city’s needs for improved facilities. Fire officials cite around-the-clock building use and minimal updates as well as gender equity issues in the need for a remodel.

Corvallis Fire Chief Ben Janes said the outdated building is hurting recruiting and retention.

“As we get more females in our ranks, we can’t staff the station that way,” Janes said, saying there are two bunks in a cramped room for women at Station No. 2.

Corvallis currently has six women firefighters in its ranks, he said.

In addition, the department suffered a historic loss of staff with the departure of 11 firefighters last year, Janes said. He uses the remodels of four fire stations as a selling point to prospective hires.

Although a city staff report contained four options regarding the remodel, including scrubbing the project, City Manager Mark Shepherd said it boiled down to one choice that makes fiscal sense for both the city and the community: cover the funding gap with ARPA money set aside for social services.

The council has already spent much time discussing how to dispense the federal dollars designed to ease complications from the pandemic.

Of $13.1 million Corvallis received under ARPA, ultimately 85% was earmarked for facility projects, a city staff report notes. The council reserved 15%, or $1.97 million, for social services.

Advocating for the staff recommendation to draw from the social services pot, Shepherd told councilors funding for various social services has “skyrocketed,” as much as $70.5 million are available with more expected to flow in.

“In contrast, the ARPA funds are the only funds available to address city-specific needs,” Shepherd said. “There’s no other funding on the horizon; there’s no additional funding for us to tap into outside of our own usual resources.”

Leading a motion to draw the $1 million from other facilities projects, Councilor Laurie Chaplen said ARPA dollars are for recovery.

“I look at the ARPA funding, the $1 million state funding, and potential funding we could be getting to Corvallis as a unique opportunity to make significant changes toward social service and improve the lives of a lot of community members,” Chaplen said. “The need is still out there, and the funding is dribbling down.”

Councilor Charlyn Ellis tacked onto that sentiment, saying she feels guilty that Corvallis hasn’t spent any of the pandemic funds on helping the community, specifically local small businesses. She said it would be inappropriate to redirect money meant for pandemic recovery to the fire station, though she acknowledged the need.

The money the council did approve will draw from two other projects the city was eyeing for ARPA money, additional office space and upgrades to the city's aging fiber network.

In a Tuesday, April 18 letter to Corvallis council members and Mayor Charles Maughan, a prominent social services provider thanked officials for not dipping into the money meant for social services. In her letter, Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis CEO Helen Higgins called out the lack of action with ARPA funds.

“We appreciate you keeping a priority for the people of our community for these one-time funds,” Higgins wrote. “Please help us accelerate the distribution as quickly as possible; we have all waited long enough to put those recovery funds to work.”

Higgins said her team has checked in nearly monthly for the past year about a timeline or plan for distributing the money but have yet to see either.

“There are more needs not only for the unhoused, but also for youth, teens, families, seniors and veterans that are struggling to catch up and manage in our new normal,” she wrote. “It is disappointing that the $1.9 million in designated social service funds that the City Council voted and approved continue to have no plan or timeline for distribution.”

Concerned that the nearly two-year delay has been intentionally aimed at justifying the redirection of ARPA funds away from the community, Higgins said watching Corvallis sit on the funds has been both “frustrating and discouraging.”

