Corvallis increases street maintenance fee

Corvallis residents will be receiving an increase in their monthly city service bills to help pay for additional street maintenance.
Councilors voted 8-1 on Monday night to increase the fee from $2 monthly for the average resident to $8 by 2022. The increase will come in three $2 annual increments. The goal is to keep the pavement index of city streets at a “good” rating of 70, while also reducing the $70 million backlog of street work.
The increase takes effect Feb. 1. At the same time the water, stormwater and wastewater pieces of the city services bill will rise by $2.17 per month for the average residential customer. The water increases take place annually, while the street maintenance fee rise was based on need.
The city services bill also includes public transit, sidewalks, urban forestry and the new public safety fee which is paying for 19 additional police staffers and six firefighters.
The city services bill, unlike property taxes, is paid by nonprofits, schools and churches. Thus, a street maintenance fee increase and the water increases will affect entities such as restaurants, grocery stores, Samaritan Health Services and Oregon State University in addition to homeowners.
For example, going to $8 for street maintenance would mean a jump from $225 per month to $900 per month for a fast-food outlet with a drive-through, an increase of from $1,700 per month to $6,800 for Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center and a jump from $9,600 a month to more than $38,000 for OSU.
Councilors agreed on the need for more street work but many were torn at the thought of, once again, raising fees or property taxes to pay for city services.
Here is a look at recent increases:
• The public safety fee was instituted by council vote in November 2018.
• In May of this year voters passed an expansion and renewal of the city’s local option property tax levy, which mainly will pay for library and parks and recreation services.
• Last month voters also passed a property tax increase to pay for 911 emergency dispatch service, which will allow for staffing to increase from 17 employees to 28. The goal is to improve response time.
The city has been discussing ways to improve street maintenance for years, but put the issue on the back burner while focusing on the public safety fee, the levy renewal and the 911 district. The intent was always to bring the question forward again.
“This was a hard decision to make,” said Ward 6 Councilor Nancy Wyse. “We’ve added a lot of fees and my gut reaction is not to add any more. But I think it is important to take a long-term view. It will cost us more in the long run if we don’t act now.”
“This is a tough one for me because of its impact on working families,” said Ward 2’s Charles Maughan, who noted a recent experience with a rutted road that led to an $800 radiator repair bill.
Wyse and Maughan ultimately voted yes on the increase, along with Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Barbara Bull (Ward 4), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Paul Shaffer (Ward 7), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9).
Jan Napack of Ward 1 cast the lone no vote. Napack said she has been hearing of “fee fatigue” from her constituents and said that she would like some accounting for the overall impact of the fee and tax increases before approving another one for street maintenance.
Three individuals spoke about the fee increase during the community comments period. Brian Cox expressed concerns that many of the fees were pitched as one-time-only actions to solve temporary budget problems but which keep getting renewed. Jim Moran asked for greater transparency and public information from the council when considering such increases.
Court Smith, meanwhile, suggested paying for street maintenance by charging individuals more for parking on those same city streets. Several councilors expressed support for further consideration of Smith’s proposal.
In other council highlights:
• The scheduled appeal by developer Jim Boeder on cost recovery infrastructure fees applied to one of his holdings, has been postponed until after the first of the year.
• Lytle wore a San Francisco 49ers apron and chef’s hat during the meeting because she lost a friendly wager with Corvallis Fire Chief Ken McCarthy. Lytle, a former New Orleans resident and die-hard Saints fan, and McCarthy, a former San Francisco Bay Area resident and diehard 49ers fan, agreed that whichever team won their Dec. 8 showdown in New Orleans would present the other with team gear that must be worn during the council session.
The 49ers won a 48-46 thriller on a field goal on the game’s final play. Both teams have 11-3 records with two games to go, meaning a possible playoff matchup — as well as future wagers — is not out of the question.