Putting off the cost for decades now, Corvallis can no longer wait on $255 million in facility upgrades, city staff say.

While age and condition are factors — nearly half the city’s facilities are past their prime — a larger concern stems from a space crunch: City staff say they need more room to operate efficiently.

The funding gap has grown over the years as city spending focused mainly on serving the public rather than the city’s internal needs, according to city staff. But for the past five years or so, City Manager Mark Shepard has been working to get the facilities projects off the ground.

Part of that effort included bringing in retired Public Works Director Mary Steckel to lead the facilities work. She said if the city keeps trying to stretch staff and resources to serve the public, there has to be space enough to do good work.

“At this point, we’re not trying to move all $255 million in projects forward at the same time,” Steckel said.

Three top-priority facilities projects are moving ahead: a relocated parks maintenance facility ($30 million), civic campus to house city operations ($49 million) and remodeling Fire Station No. 1 ($3.5 million). The City Council’s chamber sits above the fire station, but the goal is relocating it to the civic campus.

City Hall itself was originally built as a church, Shepard pointed out, saying it’s been made to function as an office, but that doesn’t work as well as a new, purpose-built facility would. He said the building was bought to serve as a temporary City Hall in the late 1940s.

The City Council recently added law enforcement facilities to the top priorities.

The Law Enforcement Building, shared between the Corvallis Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, could be remodeled, or the city police might relocate. The decision is complicated by whether the county can pass a justice-related bond measure and relocate the sheriff’s office.

Shepard spent more than 20 years working for the city of Albany. He noted several accomplishments Albany pulled off in that time: building two new fire substations, a new City Hall, new library, and just as he was leaving, a new fire station and a new police station.

“If you look over that same 20 years, what did Corvallis do?” Shepard asked. “Cities are finding ways to invest in facilities, and I think Corvallis is a little bit behind.”

Small bites at the apple aside, there’s no plan in place yet to get the entire $255 million Corvallis needs. Shepard said as better cost estimates come in, it’ll be easier to lay out options for the City Council to choose from. It may take several funding avenues combined to fill the pot.

That could mean moving ahead with just the park maintenance facility first, self-funding the cost by issuing a full faith and credit bond, Shepard said, which doesn’t require voter approval.

That approach might work for two or three facilities, he added. And there could be state or federal funding to cobble together as well.

“Maybe at some point we go out for a general obligation bond for facilities,” Shepard said. “All those tools have to be on the table, and which one we pick up and implement for which project is yet to be determined.”

City staff will come up with recommendations, but ultimately, it’s up to the council to decide what happens. A study found the city faces a 77% space increase to meet current needs. And most city facilities rate poorly in terms of condition, workplace quality and function.

But with a $110 million county bond measure on deck for May and a city levy renewal in November, on top of recent service fee increases by the city, there’s also an open question about how much the public is willing to give.

“For me, the message to the council is investing in facilities and addressing the issues we have is not an option anymore,” Shepard said. “We’ve taken that option for decades. Now, we have to do something.”

But city budgets are a zero-sum game. If there’s no additional revenue to be found, Shepard said the council will have to discuss making cuts somewhere to make sure the budget balances.

A 2021 city facilities assessment targeting 17 sites indicates space is “distressingly inadequate” at each location and the facilities don’t support “modern or efficient operations.” A citywide facilities strategy available online details $255 million in recommended projects.

In March, City Manager Mark Shepard told the City Council a course correction was needed because the city hasn’t adequately invested in people, processes, technology, systems and performance management. He said without change, organizational failure is not a matter of if, but a matter of when and how.

“Investing in our facilities now also satisfies other goals that the council and the community have,” Steckel said. “Including sustainability, greenhouse gas reduction goals that we’ll be able to achieve.”

