Felipe Barreto didn’t give much mind to the crooked branches casting shadows March 25 onto his South Corvallis neighborhood.

He’s an associate professor and biology researcher, but Barreto’s work is parsing the genes of sea life.

The team at his Oregon State University laboratory attempts to answer questions about climate at a genetic level, like why some starfish drown in warming oceans while others of the same species appear more robust.

So on a day off, walking bundled in layers to protect against the cold, Barreto didn’t clock the dozens of mature ash trees planted in neat rows.

“I don’t really think about it,” he said.

But he had heard of the pest, an iridescent forest-green insect first found in Oregon last year, threatening to kill vast swaths of the state’s ash populations.

Land managers and forest stewards said they were caught off guard when emerald ash borer appeared to jump three or more states west. It’s now in at least 30 states and some estimate the pest costs an estimated $1.6 billion each year in damage.

In Oregon, the beetle is poised to kill trees critical to the survival of baby salmon making their way downstream from the lakes and river tributaries where they hatch to the deep waters of the Pacific Ocean.

“Pretty beetle, though,” Barreto said.

The spread

Holly Purpura saw trees die back, then just die in a handful of years.

She was in charge of a nonprofit watershed steward in West Virginia in the 2000-teens, about the time emerald ash borer was found in the state.

“It spread much faster than any of us could expect,” Purpura said.

Ash borer can fly — an adult will travel up to 2 miles looking for an ash where the beetle can land in the upper branches, where the bark is thinnest, and lay eggs.

Frequently, they don’t have to go that far. Sometimes the nearest ash tree is a dozen feet away.

Larvae chew at the layers of fiber under the bark that transport water and sugar from the roots to the leaves, effectively beheading the plant from its sunlight-gathering crown of green foliage.

By the time anyone notices, it’s probably because the larvae have hatched and moved on to the next tree. And it likely is already on its way to other parts of the state.

“When it gets to that point of visibility, it is very present,” Purpura said.

Leaves fall, bark sloughs from the ash. Entire stream systems in West Virginia lost much of their tree cover.

The beetle leaves behind an organism that took potentially dozens of years to grow — about 30 to reach maturity — and just a season or two to kill.

“It’s very easy to see if a dead tree is a former ash tree,” Purpura said. “You can see the maze-like pattern that they bore through the tree itself.”

Fish creeks

Emerald ash borer likes ash trees, and ash trees overwhelmingly like water-saturated soils below 1,000 feet. Think flat, low-lying, and flooded in the winter or saturated with streams.

That describes the habitat of most humans in Oregon, where ash trees hover over Willamette Valley campgrounds, line city streets and are visible abutting streams and agricultural fields from heavily-trafficked highways and freeways.

It’s also the part of the state where hundreds of miles of rivers and side channels collect dying Salmon, returning to the place of their birth to spawn out and start a new generation of fish.

Stewards, biologists, people who study how much wood a forest can yield in timber operations — they all know that interface of land and stream as the riparian. And in Oregon, a lot of that riparian is covered by ash.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Populations of salmon that began bottoming out in the 1990s have been at the forefront of land management and restoration efforts on drainages throughout Oregon where human interaction directly affects the survivability of fish.

Salmon need cool, clear, running water to live. They need shelter to hide from predators.

“To survive in the landscape,” Purpura said. “They’re ducking up those channels looking for cold-water refuge.”

Purpura is the executive director at Marys River Watershed, one of several stewards developing a response to ash borer.

That non-governmental organization is looking for funding to plant non-ash species along the waters it champions. Purpura said populations of Chinook salmon, cutthroat trout and steelhead would be most vulnerable to an ash die-off along the Marys and the streams feeding the river runoff from the Coast Range.

Oregon has a slight advantage over West Virginia — land stewards here at least know what to expect.

“Our riparian corridors go from having ash throughout to dead ash trees in a matter of five years,” Purpura said.

The beetle has taken hold in dozens of states. No one has eradicated it.

And helped along by humans, the beetles spread fast and far — from its discovery in Michigan in 2002 to both coasts. Now fewer states have no confirmed cases than those that do.

Purpura repeated a grim joke often heard from the people charged with preventing or trying to control the beetle’s spread: Emerald ash borer can fly a mile or two in a year.

“But it can go hundreds in the back of a truck,” she said.

Too late

By the time officials were seated and vetting the policies and procedures they could lay down on Oregon’s streamside and urban forests to stop its spread, emerald ash borer was beheading trees in the state’s northwest.

State departments of Agriculture and Forestry are studying the beetle in situ, tracking its direction and rate of spread from where it was discovered June 30, 2022, in Forest Grove.

It’s the first time anyone has positively identified emerald ash borer on the West Coast.

New infestations were found in 2022 in Maine, Wisconsin and Texas among others. Already, the beetle has spread to new locations this year in Minnesota, Nebraska and Kansas.

But the closest to Oregon anyone had recorded the beetle before 2023 was in Utah, north and west of Salt Lake City. Another earlier infestation spread north and west from Denver.

Emerald ash borer had to leap undetected over Idaho, Nevada and a vast swath of desert-like Eastern Oregon to get to the state’s northwest.

The beetle presumably could spread anywhere it finds ash trees. Yet it’s cars in the landscape from the Columbia to the McKenzie River in Springfield, from the Coast Range to the Cascades, that especially endanger Oregon’s fish-rearing streams.

Researchers measured how frequently and where vehicles travel into the state and how often that puts campers or cargo shippers in contact with ash trees.

The risk beetles pose to animals that rely on ash is color coded in a 2018 Department of Forestry map painting the Willamette Valley in shades of yellow to fiery red hues. Oregon already knows the regions prone to the beetle where canopy degradation will endanger vulnerable fish, flowers and a wild herb called Bradshaw’s desert parsley.

Benton County on that map appears almost entirely covered in deep crimson. Risk to critical species: Very high.

About half of Linn County, the portion that slopes wide and gently from the Willamette to the Cascade foothills, looks roughly the same.

State departments of Agriculture and Forestry published those findings along with their guidelines in March 2021, when the most successful way to eradicate ash borer from Oregon appeared to be never having to eradicate the beetle at all.

“This plan will serve as a guide for the state of Oregon to actively prevent the introduction of EAB and to control and manage any EAB populations that could arrive in the future,” its authors wrote.

Emerald ash borer was found in Forest Grove about 15 months later.

A city forest

Jennifer Killian said she cried when she heard about emerald ash borer’s arrival in the Pacific Northwest.

“I actually wept because of my history and seeing what it does to communities. Knowing what is going to happen to Corvallis,” Killian said.

The city’s urban forester, Killian is in charge of knowing Corvallis’ trees and how to manage the urban canopy. More than 20,000 trees in public rights of way are managed by her department.

These are the relatively slow-growing, shade-providing plants that shade sidewalks, diffuse rain and snow and break up the lines of roofs and windows and doors that dominate urban neighborhoods.

The trees comprising a city’s forest lower ambient temperatures and change the aesthetic of the neighborhoods where they hang over sidewalks or rise in the median between street lanes.

They make their human neighbors happier.

Corvallis estimates the city's forest adds more than $1.1 million of value, helping reduce power and water bills or acting as a sink on greenhouse gasses.

And ash accounts for a little more than one in 10 of the trees in the Corvallis canopy.

Which means about 11% of the Corvallis urban forest now potentially is threatened by emerald ash borer.

“This beetle is devastating,” Killian said.

Killian was on the team of researchers who found the beetle for the first time in Wisconsin in 2008. The state’s agriculture department was attempting to preempt emerald ash borer’s arrival after it had infested ash populations in the next state over, Illinois.

“The midwestern state had their eyes open for it early on,” she said.

As a graduate student at Oregon State University, Killian studied how the pest can decimate urban forests at a Chicago suburb where the pest showed a near 100% kill rate in city ash populations.

Killian likened what she saw to tornadoes she had experienced.

“Immediately, the tornadoes were devastating. Over the long term, the emerald ash borer was much more damaging,” Killian said.

Impossible to kill

Corvallis has a plan to deal with the beetle.

Because its presence is so novel and because the beetle has never been observed on Oregon’s indigenous ash forests, no one knows yet how quickly emerald ash borer will spread.

But emerald ash borer is very effective at killing and effectively impossible to kill. And it may go undetected for years before it’s been found to be widespread.

Oregon identified nine ash species from outside the region that people plant for shade or wood, not infrequently for decoration in cities.

The most common of those are green and white ash, both from the U.S. East. Green ash established a population in Oregon, just one of two species that grow in the wild.

European ash is up there on the list, as is narrow-leafed ash that comes from the myriad nations and biomes comprising the vast Eurasian physiographic region.

The creekside species found where forests have grown up over decades and centuries is Oregon ash, the widespread tree endemic to the state it’s named for. Oregon ash is found up and down the West Coast, which means ash borer can be vectored from California to Washington.

Oregon already was collecting the seeds of ash trees by 2013. The state appeared to learn from those jurisdictions that didn’t have the banked gametes or plant starts to replace those trees killed by emerald ash borer.

“Michigan shared that they regret not collecting seeds from their native ash and they have now lost native seed diversity as a result,” authors said in the Oregon response plan.

Ash could die off in vast numbers, but at least land stewards and forest managers now know that, Killian said.

States dumped funding into powerful eradication programs when she lived in the Midwest, she said.

But she watched the description of one program change from beetle eradication to slowing the beetle as measures to trap bugs or make ash trees unpalatable with injections failed to halt the spread.

“It’s like flatten the curve,” Killian said.

Corvallis removed ash from its approved planting list in 2017. The city also uses purple traps, sometimes called prism traps, to attract and capture potential tree predators.

Killian said the city has never caught an emerald ash borer in its traps.

Some trees will be fewer than 8 inches in diameter and have damaged roots, scalded leaves or other conditions that make the plant a candidate for taking out of the ground ahead of the beetle.

Fewer ash trees means fewer trees for the beetle to land in.

“That tree will be removed ahead of the emerald ash borer,” she said.

The city is updating a detailed census of its 20,000-plus trees that will show where neighborhoods are most susceptible to losing their tree cover.

Some trees will qualify for treatment with injections. But the city won’t be able to inject every tree, and won’t be able to remove every tree if they all die.

“We can’t afford to do that. We don’t have the time to do that,” Killian said.

A draft plan for managing ash borer in Corvallis is due out in April.

For now, land stewards in the mid-Willamette Valley are proceeding as though acting now, before it’s found here, is the only way to deal with the beetle.

“Eradication is not possible with this beetle,” Killian said.