A group of Corvallis restaurants wants officials to take another look at the recently approved on-street dining pilot program.

They’re asking the City Council to allow tents and heaters for outdoor seating, and they don’t want to provide disability accommodations if the seating areas are already accessible, according to Steven Richmond, a Squirrels Tavern bartender.

Richmond said 18 restaurants so far have endorsed a letter to the council requesting changes and highlighting struggles faced by local eateries. The letter cites investments made in tents and heaters, which were previously allowed, and costs related to accessibility ramps and tables meeting standards required by the American Disabilities Act.

Most of the restaurants supporting the letter are downtown, where Richmond says within a block, three restaurants have closed within 18 months of each other. He plans to present the letter personally to the City Council at its meeting Monday, March 20.

“None of us have reached revenue levels that we had before the pandemic, and with the inflating costs of everything from paper towels to eggs and chicken, keeping our businesses open has only gotten harder,” the letter states.

For several months, Richmond has overheard frustrations around the on-street dining program, including what he said was a lack of outreach to restaurant owners for input. Attending a recent City Council meeting, he hit on the notion that with enough public support, councilors might take notice and make some changes.

“The city needs to listen to restaurants a bit more, or make more of an effort to figure out what they need,” he said, noting he holds a public policy degree. “A lot of the owners I’ve talked to told me they’ve chosen not to take paychecks for months on end.”

Relaxed fire codes and other regulations allowed the city some flexibility in the initial street dining program. The fire code has returned to its pre-pandemic status, prompting the prohibition on tents, according to city staff.

The city charges a $100 application fee for what it calls the Business Use Right-of-Way permit, plus $200 per parking space, with additional space outside of parking at $1 per square foot.

The cost was based on the city’s Sidewalk Café program. The previous 2½-year pilot program permit was free.

Staff estimates the program will generate around $9,000 in revenue for Economic Development, offsetting an estimated Parking Fund revenue loss of around $5,000 because cars won't be able to park in metered spots occupied by tables.

Among other new changes, the number of parking spaces businesses can use is reduced from four to three. And fencing to mark off seating areas is limited to 4 feet high for visibility.

Supporters previously asked the council to continue the pilot, with some calling for it to be permanent. Others highlighted investments in tents, lights, heating and seating as motivation to keep the program going.

Corvallis councilors unanimously approved the 2023 street dining pilot in February. It’s slated to run from April 1 to Oct. 31. The program was originally intended as a lifeline to struggling operations as the COVID-19 pandemic spurred social distancing mandates.

“Restaurants in Corvallis are still struggling — they have not recovered,” Richmond said. “This program is a great way to give them the economic boost they need; it just needs the right policies to support it.”

