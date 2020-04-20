Corvallis to try new road approach on Circle Boulevard

Ward 8's Ed Junkins, however, said that motorists upset about the extra delays will quickly choose to take routes other than Circle, which could have "unintended consequences" for other roads and nearby neighborhoods.

The road diet is part of the city's new transportation system plan update. City officials said the intent was for the new tools to be used on new construction, but strong lobbying from bicycle and pedestrian safety advocates convinced city officials to try the new tools on Circle.

Councilors also expressed concerns with how the traffic data might be skewed by the lighter volume and the absence of on-campus classes at Oregon State University because of the coronavirus outbreak. City staffers promised to consider those issues during their analysis.

In other council highlights:

• Councilors voted 9-0 after a four-minute discussion to approve micro shelters at a pair of city churches for 90 days. The Corvallis Evangelical Church on Kings Boulevard and the First United Methodist Church on Monroe Avenue had received 30-day permits after getting the OK from City Manager Mark Shepard, but a council vote was required to extend them to 90.

The shelters are planned for the homeless and the emergency permits are only expected to be honored until the outbreak is over.