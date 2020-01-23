Council wraps up ... 5 hours later

It took awhile, but the Corvallis City Council finally got there. "There" being the conclusion of their agenda, or at least most of it, at Monday’s meeting at the downtown fire station.
The evening began with a 5:15 p.m. executive session and did not conclude until 10:38.
A total of 16 people testified during the public comment period on bicycle and pedestrian safety issues stemming from three recent deaths in South Corvallis.
Both councilors and members of the public dressed in red to show their concern about the issue.
The testimony also included concerns about bicycle and pedestrian safety in other parts of town, including Northwest Circle Boulevard, which will be repaved next summer.
Bicycle and pedestrian advocates have urged the city to use the new tools in its transportation system plan update when doing the street work. Key changes would be buffered bike lanes and a reduction in vehicle lanes. The city has not announced what approach it will take.
Wendy Byrne, a member of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, passed out invitations at the meeting, calling on councilors, Mayor Biff Traber and city staff to join her on a bike tour of the Circle area.
“Overall,” Byrne said Tuesday, “I will say that I am pleased with the attention given to the matter of safety last night. I will be even more pleased when the attention turns into concrete action.”
The city took one bicycle and pedestrian safety action at Monday’s meeting, agreeing 9-0 to take 1 percent of the funds that the city will be collecting as part of its increase in the transportation maintenance fund and use it for bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements.
In other highlights the council:
• Denied an appeal by developer Jim Boeder of $65,000 in infrastructure fees he was assessed by the city on a development near Country Club Drive. Boeder argued that the decision by City Manager Mark Shepard was “arbitrary and capricious,” but councilors backed Shepard on a 9-0 vote.
• Held a public hearing on the federal Community Development Block Grant funding that the city uses for affordable housing projects. City housing official Kent Weiss said that the city likely will receive approximately $530,000 to spend on projects.
A second public hearing in late April or early May will determine how the money will be spent.
• Approved on a 9-0 vote the formal findings in the case of the demolition permit requested for the Levi Henkle House on Northwest Second Street. Developer Mark Rose wants to demolish the house and redevelop the parcel. The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission rejected Rose’s application and the council now has confirmed that ruling.
Preservation advocates, who think the circa-1898 house is salvageable, have put in a bid to buy the property.
• Heard a report on the city’s transit operation fee, which is part of the city services bill. The fee, which is linked to gas prices, will drop from $3.16 per month for the average residential customer, to $3.13 monthly. The fee change takes effect Feb. 1, according to the municipal code and no vote of the council was required.
• The council was scheduled to discuss and act on a report from a four-councilor ad hoc committee on possible charter amendments. The committee met six times between Nov. 15 and Jan. 10. Among the ideas the group brought forward were the city manager search process, ward boundaries, council and mayoral compensation, the structure of the council and annexations.
Because of the length of the meeting the agenda item was postponed until a future council session.
