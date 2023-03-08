Elected leaders have green-lit additional housing on a Philomath-area farm and may overhaul Benton County planning laws after finding planners had unevenly decided what, exactly, counts as commercial agriculture.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 Tuesday, March 7, to accept the appeal of farm owner Cynthia Crosby and land owner Connie Jordan, overturning the successive decisions of first staff and then land use officials.

Darren Nichols, the county’s director of community development, told commissioners that planners had acted with their best interpretation of the laws dictating whether property owners may add housing to land zoned exclusively for growing crops or livestock animals.

“Which is a challenge for our community members, our staff,” Nichols said. “Which means it’s time to get some outside help.”

Both women, who took up ranching in their retirement years, applied in 2021 to build a residence for the adult children who eventually will inherit the 64-acre property where Crosby and Jordan are building a business of growing hay and raising Dexter cattle.

The application basically is for an exception to laws that prevent developers from building housing on farms.

Applicants said they can’t follow their business plan without the help of Crosby’s daughter, Claire Fulsher, and son-in-law, Kevin Fulsher.

The Fulshers commute to the farm where, Crosby and Jordan said, they frequently help doing the labor necessary to keep the business running. Crosby and Jordan argued they need the Fulshers on-site to start meting out a larger stake in the farm’s day-to-day operations.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

County staff and the Benton County Planning Commission that oversaw Crosby and Jordan’s first appeal in November asserted the women don’t make enough money or have enough land to qualify for additional housing on farmland.

In upholding staff’s decision to deny the housing application, the Planning Commission said Oregon’s highest administrative authority on development, the Land Use Board of Appeals, has maintained applicants like Crosby and Jordan must own 80 or more acres or make at least $80,000 annually if they want to add housing for workers.

But a Eugene-based land use attorney hired by the ranchers, Mike Reeder, told county’s top officials Feb. 21 during a hearing in the case that those acreage and income requirements are not reflected in county law.

“That is made up by staff,” Reeder said at the time. “Staff is inserting a provision in the code that is not there, and that is a violation of state statute.”

Reeder also pointed out that the county hasn't been exactly consistent. In 2019 it approved an application for relative’s housing on a 47-acre hazelnut farm. That farm had made no money, and staff’s decision to approve the application appeared subjective, he said.

County Commissioners Xan Augerot and Nancy Wyse agreed when they picked up the hearing Tuesday.

State land use laws generally are in place to uphold Oregon planning goals, which require local governments, like cities and counties, to determine where developers can build housing. By saying specifically where cities will expand, the state seeks to protect green spaces.

Chief among those spaces are agricultural lands.

“I do want to protect our rural character,” Wyse said.

But, commissioners said, they likely need to examine how planning code can change to restrict development on farmland, in line with LUBA standards.

Board Chair Pat Malone voted against the appeal. He maintained the county should cleave to the state’s acreage and income standards.

Nichols, the county administrator in charge of development, agreed with county commissioners and suggested Benton County may overhaul its guiding document on where and when property owners can develop housing, bringing in land use experts.

He said the county will develop a timeline and budget for tightening county code anywhere it touches development.

“We have to view this as a bigger picture,” Nichols said.