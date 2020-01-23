DeFazio talks of science and policy mix at OSU

When science intersects with policy ... well, the situation can get a little messy.
House Rep. Peter DeFazio, whose sprawling District 4 includes the mid-valley, discussed the topic Thursday in a one-hour session with Oregon State University students at Cordley Hall.
Moderated by OSU environmental science professor Jane Lubchenco, the talk centered on how federal policies are influenced by science and how the science community can make a difference.
The 20 or so students were a mix of those in Lubchenco's science and policy graduate course and the student-led Science and Policy Club.
“Some policymakers just refuse to be influenced by science, most particularly the climate deniers,” said DeFazio, 73, who is in his 33rd year in the House.
When a student asked DeFazio how scientists should approach officials differently, the congressman responded with a pronounced sigh.
“I think much of it (climate denying) is for political purposes, starting with Trump,” he said. “It's getting harder and harder.”
DeFazio also noted that “the American people have gone back and forth on this one. The percentage of people who believe in climate change is in the 60s now, but it has been in the 40s. You have to keep talking about it.”
As an example of the current political climate, DeFazio cited what he thought was an innocuous piece of legislation that his Transportation and Infrastructure Committee was considering that would protect Coast Guard facilities from climate change impacts.
“We had done it for the Navy,” he said, “but then people started bringing in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change PCC and (Trump ally and North Carolina Rep.) Mark Meadows got involved and people went nuts. By the time we got done only four Republicans voted for it. I'm willing to work with them, but ... ”
Patience is always required in Washington, DeFazio said. He noted that it took 20 years to get the Devil’s Staircase area of the Coast Range protected — it was officially designated last March. “There were a few things I didn't like in the bill, but we did get it done.”
DeFazio also was asked about the proposed Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas pipeline project that would run from Klamath Falls to the Coos Bay area. The issue has been a flashpoint for many mid-valley climate activists.
The pipeline has its backers, DeFazio said.
“It's an economically depressed area down there,” he said. “I’m telling them there are other ways — fisheries, tourism, sustainable forestry.
“This is a bad idea, and it’s going to be approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. They don't care what members of Congress think. They work for Trump. I urge you to watch this issue closely. I won’t say any more than that.”
On another science and policy matter DeFazio noted that new federal rules were issued Thursday on wetlands (see story on page A7). DeFazio praised the clean air and clean water acts passed during the Nixon administration in the 1970s but added, "Trump is dragging us backward. Half of the wetlands in the U.S. would be deregulated, which would be disastrous. I will do the best I can in my committee. Environmental groups will sue, and it’s going to be chaos."
Regardless of the influence of science and scientists it will be the ballot box where the change comes from, DeFazio said.
He noted the challenge of district gerrymandering, which tends to keep most House incumbents in office. And then there is the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision that made it easier to spend money on political campaigns.
“It is so poisonous to our system,” said DeFazio of the impact of campaign cash. “It used to be just super PACs. Now it's black money. There will be $2 to $3 billion in the election in which we don't know where it came from. It could be (Saudi Prince) Mohammed bin Salman. It could be Vladimir Putin. And the FEC is totally dysfunctional, totally partisan.”
DeFazio closed by saying, “There’s not too much at stake in the next election — just the future of representative democracy and the future of the planet.”
