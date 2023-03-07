A majority of Corvallis officials support Benton County’s push for new justice-related facilities, but two city councilors declined to officially back the $110 million bond measure headed for the May ballot.

Councilors Paul Shaffer, Ward 7, and Charlyn Ellis of Ward 5 were outvoted in a 6-2 council decision to endorse the county’s Justice System Improvement Program, which comes with a $180 million overall price tag.

The program is a five-year, multi-agency effort to build up behavioral health services, create jail capacity, add new facilities, address homelessness and construct an earthquake-resistant courthouse.

Bond Measure 2-140 marks the county’s fourth attempt to pass jail-related taxpayer funding since 2000. With Corvallis residents likely benefiting the most from expanded services and capacity, justice improvement supporters are hoping council members will campaign on behalf of the bond measure.

“We tend to be a community that likes to take care of each other,” Council Vice President Hyatt Lytle of Ward 3 said. “I can’t imagine what happens if this bond doesn’t pass.”

The City Council voted twice regarding the endorsement: once to establish support and another codifying it with a resolution.

Both votes were 6-2 with Shaffer and Ellis dissenting. A preemptive motion from Shaffer to table the matter failed 2-6 with Ellis’ support. Councilor Jan Napack, Ward 1, was absent from the meeting.

Tabling would have forced the county to proceed without a council endorsement due to a voters’ pamphlet deadline.

Shaffer and Ellis each acknowledged the need for better public safety and justice facilities and programs but aired concerns about the process leading up to the bond measure and a lack of information from the county. Other councilors also shared concerns but ultimately voted in favor of the endorsement.

“I’m not saying I’m not voting for it,” Ellis said. “But I’m not comfortable endorsing as a council without a little bit more in writing.”

Former elected officials spoke in favor of the county’s justice bond during public comments, including former Corvallis city councilor and mayoral candidate Andrew Struthers, former Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber, and former Philomath city councilor Catherine Biscoe. Representing the League of Women Voters of Corvallis, Connie Bozarth also endorsed the measure.

Benton County Commissioner Nancy Wyse, speaking from her position with the political action committee supporting the justice bond, took a series of questions from councilors — a departure from the norm for public comments, when a few short questions with quick answers are the standard.

When it came to the question of the county using eminent domain to acquire a 29-acre site to house a suite of criminal justice buildings, Wyse said it wasn’t an easy decision, and she considered a lot of factors.

County officials assessed and offered around $5.47 million for the site, then filed in Benton County Circuit Court to condemn the land for use in public safety and welfare. Wyse noted a February 2024 trial date has been set for the eminent domain case which will establish a fair market value for the land.

There was also the question of how the county would assure the bond measure’s successful implementation. Wyse said in addition to staff support, a bond oversight committee will form, and annual audits will be performed.

“The bottom line is we have a budget, and that’s the budget we need to stay in,” Wyse said. “So, if there is inflation or extra costs, we’re just going to have to find ways to live within those costs.”

Wyse added that $4 million in federal pandemic funds and the biennial capital improvement budget are on the table as financial backstops in case some state monies don’t come through.

Pointing out the irregularity of an extended question-and-answer process during public comments, Shaffer said he was frustrated that the county has been working on its justice improvement program for years only to ask for the council’s endorsement at the last minute and without much information.

“I feel like we’re being asked to accept this on faith rather than on facts,” Shaffer said.

In response, Wyse said she had met personally with Shaffer to seek his endorsement a few months back. She also spoke with Mayor Charles Maughan and emailed members of council leadership on the topic, she said, adding she had offered to make a formal presentation, but the offer was declined.

“I’m disappointed there was not a better and earlier effort to reach out to the council as a whole because many of us have questions and concerns, and there’s not a good way to address those,” Shaffer said.

Wyse accepted the feedback, but said endorsements couldn’t be sought before the measure was officially recognized with a title and number, which only recently happened, leaving a narrow window for endorsements and other necessary tasks.

When the request came up on the agenda, Maughan sought to clarify the short notice. He said without a public presentation process, leadership had some reservations about putting it on the agenda, but it was brought forward out of respect for the city’s partnership with the county.

If approved, the bond measure increases tax burden by $142 a year on a residential property assessed at $258,596, or 55 cents for every $1,000 of assessed value.

County officials had sought to keep bond funding at or under $100 million with the balance made up in state and federal funding.

But the amount crept up to $110 million as commissioners questioned how much state funding they could count on or whether the county would be able to sell its interest in the Law Enforcement Building that the Benton County Sheriff’s Office shares with the Corvallis Police Department.