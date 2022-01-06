Election officials reject Kristof candidacy for governor, citing lack of residency in Oregon

The Oregon Elections Division rejected Nicholas Kristof's attempt to file his candidacy for governor Thursday, citing a requirement for candidates to reside in the state for three years prior to the election.

Although he grew up in Yamhill and has repeatedly said he considers it to be his home, Kristof has spent most of his adult life as a resident of New York, where he voted in the 2020 election.

In August, his attorneys at Perkins and Coie released a legal memorandum insisting he meets Oregon's three-year residency requirement — citing court opinions, some of them more than 100 years old, to counter the argument that living and voting in New York disqualifies Kristof from being considered an Oregon resident.

But the Oregon Elections Division and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, also a Democrat, reached a different conclusion.

"The rules are the rules and they apply equally to all candidates for office in Oregon. I stand by the determination of the experts in the Oregon Elections Division that Mr. Kristof does not currently meet the Constitutional requirements to run or serve as Oregon governor," Fagan said in a news release. "As Oregon’s chief elections official, it is my responsibility to make sure all candidates on the statewide ballot are qualified to serve if elected.”

Fagan added, “The Oregon Elections Division and local election officials use the same standards to determine qualifications for hundreds of candidates in dozens of offices every year. In this instance, the candidate clearly does not meet the constitutional requirement to run or serve as governor of Oregon."

According to the release, the Oregon Elections Division evaluates candidates' residency by checking Oregon voter registration records. If those records are insufficient to verify residency, or if officials become aware of other concerns about residency, they ask prospective candidates to provide additional facts.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Oregon Elections Director Deborah Scroggin said in the release that if Kristof appeals the decision in circuit court — he is expected to do so — it will need to be resolved by March 17, when clerks begin printing ballots. The Democratic primary is in May.

"If Mr. Kristof chooses to appeal, the Oregon Elections Division is committed to doing everything possible to allow Oregon courts to decide promptly," Scroggin said in the release.

The former New York Times columnist — who grew up in the Yamhill area, south of Forest Grove — launched his campaign in October.

According to his attorneys, Kristof purchased a 150-acre property in Yamhill in 1993 and also owns 290 acres in McMinnville.

When reached by text message Thursday morning, the Kristof campaign said it is planning a response to the decision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0