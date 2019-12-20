Foster care consultants end work with $3.5M paycheck

“I think that there was definitely progress made,” Moller said. “We’re really pleased with that progress. But are we done yet? No. We have to continue to push hard for kids and families every day.”

Brown’s office also touts an effort to hire caseworkers quickly. Consultants said in their presentation this week that it made 345 “conditional hires” of new workers. According to DHS, that means that the job offers are conditional on completed background checks.

Oregon DHS had known for years that understaffing put kids at risk, thanks to multiple outside audits.

But in response to questions from the Oregon Capital Bureau, Brown’s office said in a statement Thursday that progress on the effort, including hiring the hundreds of workers this summer and reducing children sent out of state “would not have been possible without the implementation leadership and data tracking efforts of the crisis management team.”

Moller said DHS is pushing to improve training for caseworkers. She said she doesn’t think there is a risk that hiring hundreds of workers quickly may result in unqualified employees working with vulnerable kids.