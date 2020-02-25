Housing still the issue in Corvallis

Inside the boundary is a 66-acre swath of land along Highway 99W that has been rezoned for high-density housing. Also, urban renewal backers hope to include housing as a component of a proposed neighborhood town center.

Porsche said that the 2020-21 fiscal year will be the first one in which urban renewal funds will be available and that projects hoping to benefit are likely years down the road.

Housing also is an issue for Noss and the school district. The superintendent noted in his opening remarks that during the course of the school year approximately 200 students will be homeless, couch surfing or otherwise in insecure housing situations.

Noss also is challenged by the same commuting issue that Traber discussed. The district employs approximately 900 people. Many of them do not live in the district.

“It is a concern that has come up and continues to come up,” said Noss, who noted the advantages of living in the community for teachers and other employees. The housing issue “is a barrier for some,” he said.

Noss also noted some practical challenges to having employees living outside the district. During occurrences such as last April’s flooding that closed Highway 34 “we have to make sure our employees can get to work.”

