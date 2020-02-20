Improvements to helping Oregon’s mentally ill defendants advancing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SB 1575 is the product of months of work by a group representing all three branches of Oregon’s government. The work group identified two major fixes to better connect those found unfit to proceed with local treatment services and keeping them out of the state hospital.

The legislation would provide for a local mental health assessment for those facing misdemeanor charges to help judges assess their risk to the community. Judges could order defendants to the state hospital if they were considered too dangerous for community care.

The legislation also limits how long a person determined to be unfit for trial can be held in jail. The new process would require judges to decide within seven days whether to order a defendant to the state hospital or instead be released.

“It’s not only taking the load off the state hospital for financial reasons, it’s really (about) what is the right thing for the individuals who need this type of assistance,” said Sen. Floyd Prozanski, who carried the bill in the Senate. “It's best to keep them in their community if there are services available there. That is where we expect the services to be delivered.”