Gelser hosting Wednesday forum on taxes

State Sen. Sara Gelser, who represents Albany and Corvallis, is hosting a free forum on the new commercial activities tax at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

The event is aimed at business owners, but all are welcome.

The event will feature tax experts from the Oregon Department of Revenue who will provide an overview of the policy and explain the requirements for business.

The tax was passed by the 2019 Legislature as part of the student success act. The revenues generated will be dedicated to education programs serving children from early childhood through grade 12. It is expected to generate $1 billion in new revenue for Oregon schools each year. The money will be placed in a designated fund that cannot be used for other purposes. The funds will be used to decrease class sizes, improve access to mental health services, and expand career and technical education offerings.