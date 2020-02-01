Lack of access to dental care causing oral health epidemic in Oregon

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The foundation wants the expansion now to implement school-based dental health services in all Oregon schools.

The group began working with lawmakers like Hayden in September and have recruited support from more than two-dozen legislators.

Hayden worked in the 2019 session in an unsuccessful effort to expand oral health education.

“Rep. Hayden spent his professional career as a dentist before joining the Legislature and now sits as the vice chair of the House health care committee, so he has always been involved with health care bills and specifically dentistry since his first session in 2015,” said Austin Parrett, Hayden’s chief of staff. “There is lots of support and we are not expecting any issues.”

In the Senate, Sen. Laurie Monnes-Anderson is shepherding her own bill to allow the Oregon Dentistry Board to issue dental therapy licenses and allow dental therapy education programs to be built throughout the state.

Dental therapists are mid-level practitioners, similar to a physician’s assistant in medicine. They provide a range of critical routine and preventative services such as oral evaluation and assessment, treatment plan formulation, non–surgical extraction of diseased teeth.