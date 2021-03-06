Linn, Benton local government meetings

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. On the agenda are updates from the Planning and Road departments and a resolution on a contract for internal pay equity services. Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.

• The Philomath Police Committee meets remotely at 3 p.m. To monitor the session you can watch the live feed of the meeting on the city's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. This is a public page; no account or user fee is required. On the agenda are discussions of public safety legislation and traffic hazard strategies.

• The Albany Arts Commission meets remotely at 3:30 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/874536965 or call 1-872-240-3412 and use the access Code: 874-536-965. On the agenda are discussion of Dye Garden and wildflower installations.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.