Local police sergeant’s life and service to be honored with Oregon state bill

The Oregon House of Representatives voted Wednesday, Feb. 9 to adopt a bill that honors the late Oregon State Police Sgt. John Burright.

Burright, born in Corvallis, died May 4, 2021 at the Mennonite Home in Albany following a nearly 20-year long battle with disabling injuries he sustained after an on-duty incident in 2001 when he was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 5.

The title of the bill is “Recognizing and honoring retired Oregon State Police Sgt. John Burright for his service to this state.” It was introduced at the request of the House Interim Committee on Rules for Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis, R-Albany.

“Oregon State Police Sgt. John Burright was an inspiration to many and his life following the tragic and reckless crash that left him disabled was an illustration of his fight and spirit,” representatives of the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police wrote in a testimony supporting the bill.

“Many members of the both associations had the honor and privilege to work beside OSP Sgt. John Burright during his career. He will be remembered for his professionalism, integrity, work ethic and for making the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our community.”

According to the Oregon State Legislature website, the bill was adopted after 56 representatives voted “aye.” Four representatives — Ron Noble, Rachel Prusak, Andrea Salinas and Duane Stark —were excused from the vote.

A first reading of the bill in front of the Senate is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 10.

Burright attended Oregon State University. He began working as a reserve deputy with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office in 1983. He was later hired as an OSP trooper and was stationed in Roseburg. Next, he relocated to Albany, and finally to Salem where he was a sergeant.

Burright’s memorial service, held in Salem on Aug. 25, 2021, drew hundreds of law enforcement officers from across the state and country.

