Meetings set on Van Buren Bridge project

Two public meetings will be held in the coming days to brief the public on plans to replace the Van Buren Bridge.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has $69 million to spend on designing and building a new bridge. The current bridge has been deemed functionally obsolete and seismically unsafe by ODOT engineers.

The first session is 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 640 Monroe Ave. ODOT representatives will be on hand with information on the project at a table in the lobby.

A larger event is planned for 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the library’s main meeting room. Additional technical staff will be on hand for this session.

ODOT officials will be collecting public comments from both sessions.

In other public meetings:

Monday

• The Albany City Council and Albany Planning Commission meet in a joint session at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, to discuss new non-residential and commercial code concepts developed by a city task force.