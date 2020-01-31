PERS reforms face delay, tight timelines

SALEM — Public workers who expected to in July to make up for cuts to retirement benefit will have to wait until September.
The agency that pays out billions in retirement benefits to Oregon public workers is delaying a new program designed to allow employees to try recent benefit cuts by the Legislature.
Oregon’s costly pension system, which is facing about $27 billion in debt. Legislative budget analysts expected the changes to save public employers $1.2 to $1.8 billion in pension costs every two years, starting in 2021.
The Oregon Public Employee Retirement System, known as PERS, is a hybrid. There’s a basic pension and a 401(k)-style savings account on top.
One re-routed a slice of employees’ salary that previously went to the savings account to help pay for the pension instead.
Employees will contribute the same amount of money to their retirement, but a greater portion will go to fund pensions. As a result, employees say they will end up with less money when they retire.
The new law where employees could choose to send some money to make up for the decrease.
“If they're going to delay the implementation of the part that would allow members to spend their own money to keep their retirement whole,” says Joe Baessler, director of AFSCME , “They probably should also suspend the diversion, at least until they can figure all this stuff .”
he agency will workers make
“he members will be kept whole,” Olineck said.
The delay in the savings account’s start is one signal that the reforms in Senate Bill 1049 appear to be stretching the agency’s abilities.
have spent 17,200 hours putting the changes into , according to .
“When you have to ramp up to put into place a project of this magnitude, you have to take people off their day-to-day jobs and move them over to project work,” Olineck said. “hat results in them not being able to support their coworkers or they're taking off doing their regular operational work.”
You have free articles remaining.
egislature allotted about $39 million
But Olineck expects the project will cost $1.7 million, according to a Jan. 17 letter he sent to key legislators who lead committees on budget and information technology.
The project requires more office space and money to pay workers from the Department of Administrative Services and Department of Justice, Olineck said, and more money to “support program management and project execution.”
The agency could need more money on top of that to finish the delayed project to let employees contribute more to their retirement.
But Olineck says the amount that employers avoid paying in will be greater than the costs the state will incur for putting the reforms into action.
Olineck, who took the helm in 2018 after running large public pension systems in Canada, sa he the second-most complex pension system in the U.S.
That complexity is due, in part, to the constant reform tame the system’s staggering debt.
asked Olineck in a public hearing whether the was hitting a “legislative fatigue wall
At times, the agency has ied manual fixes to meet tight deadlines set by new reforms, and reforms that have been passed and then later deemed unconstitutional by courts impeded “forward progress on much needed operational process and system changes,” Olineck in letter to Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem.
“here is a risk that any future changes to the plan that aren’t given the appropriate time and resources for implementation could negatively impact the agency and its ability to function in a cost effective, efficient and risk-mitigated fashion,” Olineck wrote.
The agency “has been clear from the beginning while the legislation was being considered — that implementing the PERS changes would be a challenge, particularly from an IT perspective,” said Kate Kondayen, a spokeswoman for Gov. Kate Brown.
“Legislators and the Governor’s office were told that during bill deliberations,” Kondayen . “We always expected that temporary solutions would be needed in order to implement on the timeline the Legislature set.
The Department of Administrative Services, the state’s hub for operations, is also monitoring the .
“PERS has been receptive and responsive to the feedback” provided by an analyst from the state’s central IT office, said Liz Craig, a spokeswoman for the Oregon Department of Administrative Services.
Reporter Claire Withycombe: cwithycombe@eomediagroup.com or 971-304-4148.