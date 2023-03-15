Benton County notched another endorsement for its $110 million bond measure supporting a host of justice facilities and programs and headed for the May ballot, but one Philomath official wasn’t sold on the campaign.

County officials have been making the rounds, seeking support for the justice improvement bond — which would pay for a new correctional facility — already garnering support from Corvallis and Albany city councils.

Benton County Commissioner Nancy Wyse and Benton County Sheriff Jef Van Arsdall took questions from Philomath City Council members about the bond and improvements during a meeting Monday, March 13.

“The jail was built in 1976, and when the doors opened it was outdated,” Van Arsdall said. “It was built as a temporary facility with a regional jail in mind; the regional jail never happened.”

Following a discussion that touched on eminent domain, corrections capacity, rehabilitative programs and incarceration alternatives, the council voted 5-1 to endorse the Justice System Improvement Program, which comes with an overall price tag of $180 million. Councilor Jessica Andrade was the lone opposition.

Looking over a 2019 Benton County criminal justice assessment, Andrade said she finds the majority of past criminal activity related to property or behavior incidents. To her mind, those issues could be corrected with more investment and focus on crisis response and homeless assistance.

“Why not invest more in the steps leading to incarceration?” Andrade asked.

After the county commissioner and sheriff departed, Councilor Matt Lehman expressed some discomfort about the endorsement process, comparing it to a kid asking their parents about a sleepover right in front of the other kid in hopes of influencing the outcome.

“I feel like that’s what we just did,” Lehman said. “I feel like they came and made this presentation, answered a bunch of questions. Then we’re expected to have a discussion about whether we supported what they were saying while they were standing right there, and it made me feel uncomfortable, frankly.”

The justice improvement program is a five-year, multi-agency effort to build up behavioral health services, create jail capacity, add new facilities, address homelessness and construct an earthquake-resistant courthouse. It’s the county’s fourth try on passing jail-related taxpayer funding since 2000.

This time, the county aims for a suite of criminal justice buildings to be located on a 29-acre plot in north Corvallis. County officials assessed and offered around $5.47 million for the site, then filed in Benton County Circuit Court to condemn the land for use in public safety and welfare.

If approved, the bond measure increases tax burden by $142 a year on a residential property assessed at $258,596, or 55 cents for every $1,000 of assessed value. County officials had initially hoped to keep the bond at or under $100 million.

