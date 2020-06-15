Police accountability could lead special session targeted for June 24

Others may prove to be more controversial. There are proposals to set up a statewide database for police disciplinary cases, designate the attorney general instead of district attorneys to investigate police when use of force results in death or serious injuries, require police to report misbehavior by other police, and outlaw the use of chokeholds, tear gas and other methods.

Several proposed action items stem from Brown’s executive orders during the coronavirus pandemic, such as moratoriums on residential and commercial evictions, changes to public meeting requirements, and shielding payments made under the federal coronavirus aid act.

Others are bills that were proposed but failed to advance in the 2020 session.

One of them would make technical changes in the commercial activity tax that Oregon lawmakers enacted in 2019. Business groups have urged a suspension of the tax for the first two quarters of 2020, but Brown has declined so far to do so. The Department of Revenue did defer payments by the smallest businesses subject to the tax to April 2021, and it will not penalize businesses for late reports if they show good-faith efforts.