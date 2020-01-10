Rich Vial, Oregon's deputy secretary of state, resigns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I haven’t ruled out any opportunity that might present itself as a place that I can serve,” said Vial when asked if he would run for the office.

Vial said that he didn’t know what he was going to do next but would look for his “next opportunity to serve.” In the meantime, he said he still has his law license and a position with his former law firm, Vial, Fotheringham, LLP.

His legal work drew scrutiny late last year when the Oregonian/Oregonlive reported that while serving as deputy secretary he continued his legal work, representing clients with cases pending before state agencies he had the power to have audited.

When asked if he was asked to resign, Vial responded that his resignation letter speaks for itself.

Clarno could not be reached for comment but praised Vial in the press release.

“Deputy Vial has so much to offer government,” said Clarno in the press release. “His thoughtfulness, leadership, and collaborative spirit make him an exemplary public servant, and I have greatly appreciated his advice and assistance during my time as Secretary of State.”

The press release stated that Andrea Chiapella, who serves as the office’s legislative director, will take over as deputy secretary.

According to Chiapella, Vial will not receive severance pay and was paid a salary of $15,388 a month.