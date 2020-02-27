State Sen. Shemia Fagan enters race for Oregon Secretary of State

Fagan will join State Sen. Mark Hass, D-Beaverton; former Congressional candidate and attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner; and former Department of Consumer and Business Services agency head Cameron Smith in the May 19 Democratic primary.

One of the four will face with off with the Republican nominee in November, which at this point is likely to be State Sen. Kim Thatcher, R-Keizer, who announced her candidacy two weeks ago, but has to yet to file with the Secretary of State’s office as of Thursday afternoon.

State campaign finance records as of Thursday showed that Hass raised $39,700 this year and has $221,000 cash on hand, McLeod-Skinner reported raising $67,600 and has $71,900 on hand. Smith has raised $58,400 in 2020 so far, but only $53,400 in his coffers. Neither Fagan or Thatcher have set up committees for the race yet, but their Senate PACs show Fagan has raised $7,500 this year with $13,700 in the bank and Thatcher has raised $71,000 and has $67,900 on hand.

Fagan entered the political sphere in 2011 when she won election to the David Douglas School Board. A year later she unseated Republican Patrick Sheehan to earn a seat in the Oregon House of Representatives over incumbent Republican Patrick Sheehan. In 2018 she ousted longtime east Portland Democrat Rod Monroe to become a state senator.