Benton County’s health department director will assume the county’s top employee post on a temporary basis after Joe Kerby finishes his last day on the job Wednesday, March 14.

Officials anticipate a monthslong search for the person who will permanently replace Kerby, who had been overseeing major changes to finances and the local criminal justice system.

He was moved to tears Tuesday morning, March 14, when he told the Board of Commissioners that Wednesday morning would be his last at the county — but he'll be available by phone.

“Anyone can call me any time, and I’m happy to answer any time,” Kerby said.

Suzanne Hoffman will assume the job the day after.

She moves over from Benton County Public Health Department where Kerby hired her in 2020 from a career in management at state departments of Human Services and Justice and the Oregon Health Authority.

“Thanks for putting your confidence in me and for giving me the honor of working with you for the past 2 1/2 years,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman was not immediately available for comment. But the one-time state health department interim director has experience that made her the likely choice for overseeing Benton County in a time of transition, said Cory Grogan, county spokesperson.

“We’re lucky to have someone with this experience filling in,” Grogan said.

Jefferson County, Colorado, officials announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, that elected leaders had selected Kerby to take the helm of the jurisdiction near the state’s center, covering part of the southwester Denver metropolitan area.

Kerby starts March 20; he'll oversee 3,287 employees and the outlay of a $758 million budget. Jefferson County has a population of 583,000 people.

County documents show the Colorado job earned a $213,777 salary in 2021.

Kerby earned about $220,000 at Benton County, which has a population of about 96,000, according to applications filed in Florida.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

It was not immediately apparent whether Hoffman will see a pay bump while acting in the administrator role.

A search firm out of South Carolina, Raftelis, will develop a list of applicants. The consultant will ask elected officials whether they’ll consider candidates with experience in related agencies, such as cities or even nongovernmental employers.

Benton County anticipates a list of qualified candidates in 45 to 70 days, or between mid-April and late May.

Kerby has overseen a county examination into when and how its regional dump should expand and the formulation of a $110 million bond measure to help fund new law enforcement, jail and homelessness support buildings, all part of the Justice System Improvement Program.

The bond measure goes before voters in the May primary election.

At a Tuesday morning meeting, elected officials presented Kerby with a framed illustration of Benton County’s 135-ish-year-old courthouse building.

The county’s courthouse functions would move from the historic building to new buildings on a site in North Corvallis, seized by the county under the state’s takings law for the justice system program.

“I’ll never forget JSIP, that’s for sure,” Kerby said.

Related stories: