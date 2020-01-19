Terms of commitment: Corvallis looks at possible charter review

Paul Shaffer is new to the council after a special election in November put him on the group from Ward 7 (Bill Glassmire resigned bowed out for health reasons).

“As a retiree, I have plenty of time to spend on council work,” he said. “In November, as I was getting up to speed with meetings and reading, it felt like a full-time job, but it has leveled off since then. I don't really have a good idea of how many hours I am spending on council work in a typical week. I'm trying not to think about it that way.

“I frankly don't know how councilors with a full-time job and young children manage to balance their time and do an effective job with council but they do. I am impressed with their ability to balance three major commitments (work, family, council) and appreciate their efforts.”

Current roster

The current council plus Mayor Traber has a fairly good balance of retirees and workers, with four individuals no longer working and six still on the job.

Roen Hogg, who served four terms in Ward 2, knows the drill from both sides of the fence. When he joined the council in 2011 he worked in Salem for the state of Oregon. He retired from that position at the end of February 2015. He continued to serve through 2018, when he lost a mayoral challenge to Traber.