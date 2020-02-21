3 to speak on 'state of city' in Corvallis

• The Philomath City Council, Planning commission and Project Advisory Committee meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall to kick off a comprehensive plan update.

Tuesday

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. at the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. The agenda will include updates on the Benton Soil & Water Conservation District, the Policy Oversight Committee and the county logo redesign, as well as information-sharing from the commissioners and the county administrator.

• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.

• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 4:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. The board will hear an update on land development code audit response work and hear presentations from nonprofits seeking Community Development Block Grant funding.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• The Albany Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the main branch, 2450 14th Ave. SE, and will discuss strategic planning and the meeting time.