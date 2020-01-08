Traber focuses on housing, climate in “state of city” address in Corvallis

Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber placed strong emphasis on housing and climate action during his annual “state of the city” address.
Traber, who is halfway through his second four-year term, spoke and answered questions for an hour Wednesday at a Corvallis Chamber of Commerce luncheon at the Courtyard by Marriott.
“Housing is the primary issue,” Traber said to an audience of approximately 65 people. “We have a shortage of housing at all income levels. Forty percent of those who work in Corvallis can’t find a place to live here.”
Traber noted a series of city initiatives that are attempting to ease the problem, including a construction excise tax that enabled Corvallis to hire an affordable housing planner, rezoning several swaths of land to meet state high-density residential mandates and establishing housing as a key component of an urban renewal district for South Corvallis.
“Housing a major part of the urban renewal district. It’s not just commercial,” he said.
Traber also emphasized that high-density residential “means a mix of housing types, not just five-story apartments with a big parking lot.”
RS-18, the main high-density zone, also can include single-family homes, condos and duplexes and, Traber said, “create more of a neighborhood feel.”
Traber also noted ongoing work on annexations, the land development code and mixed-use zones (including commercial, residential and retail components) as part of the housing battle.
Another key housing issue, Traber said, is homelessness, and he said that he thinks the city and Benton County are in a better position to tackle the issue now that a new advisory board has been set up.
The Housing, Opportunities, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE) held its first meeting last month. Traber said that the board has a better mix of participants than the Housing Opportunities Action Council that preceded it.
HOAC was composed mainly of social service providers, while the bylaws of HOPE require the city and county to sign off on initiatives.
Traber closed his address with a passionate appeal on climate action.
“How do we adapt and prepare for what is going to occur?” Traber asked, while emphasizing that the city can only do so much to effect change.
Traber criticized his own behavior, noting that he needs to find ways to arrange his schedule in a way that allows him to use public transit more often.
Traber encouraged members of the audience to take a look at the city’s climate action plan “and see what is there that impresses you. Start a group or join a group but take some action, please. There are changes going on and we have to deal with it.”
On other topics Traber:
• Paid tribute to the work of four-term councilor Joel Hirsch, who died Tuesday night in a car crash near Albany. Traber credited Hirsch for helping take him under his wing when he was elected in 2010 to the council in Ward 8.
• Noted that the city is in sound budget shape and thanked voters for approving the renewal of the local option property tax levy and agreeing to a tax increase that will support expanded 911 emergency dispatch service.
• Emphasized that the state Public Employees Retirement System (PERS) continues to be a budget challenge for Corvallis and other cities. Corvallis is faring better than most government entities, Traber said, noting that the city in the last budget cycle used reserve funds to pay down its PERS obligations by $4.5 million. The city, led by Finance Director Nancy Brewer and her staff, acted so expeditiously, Traber said, that it was eligible for an additional $1.1 million in state matching funds.
“Other cities are on a waiting list,” Traber said, “because those matching funds disappeared in about 10 minutes.”
