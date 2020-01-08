Traber focuses on housing, climate in “state of city” address in Corvallis

Traber also noted ongoing work on annexations, the land development code and mixed-use zones (including commercial, residential and retail components) as part of the housing battle.

Another key housing issue, Traber said, is homelessness, and he said that he thinks the city and Benton County are in a better position to tackle the issue now that a new advisory board has been set up.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Housing, Opportunities, Planning and Equity Advisory Board (HOPE) held its first meeting last month. Traber said that the board has a better mix of participants than the Housing Opportunities Action Council that preceded it.

HOAC was composed mainly of social service providers, while the bylaws of HOPE require the city and county to sign off on initiatives.

Traber closed his address with a passionate appeal on climate action.

“How do we adapt and prepare for what is going to occur?” Traber asked, while emphasizing that the city can only do so much to effect change.

Traber criticized his own behavior, noting that he needs to find ways to arrange his schedule in a way that allows him to use public transit more often.