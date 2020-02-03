Van Buren Bridge may get reprieve

The council was considering four motions from Bull on the issue as presstime approached in the fifth hour of the meeting.

In other council highlights:

• Bicycle and pedestrian safety continued to be a strong public concern in the wake of the death of 11-year-old Rhiana Daniel after she was struck Jan. 8 in a pedestrian crosswalk on Third Street in South Corvallis.

Four people testified on the issue during community comments, with one resident, Bill Burton, calling for an investigation of why it took so long for the city to repair the damaged crosswalk in which Daniel was walking.

Daniel’s death was the third in the corridor in the past 18 months, and one of those testifying Monday, Jay Thatcher, continues to organize walk-in events in which folks use the crosswalks continually to increase awareness of the safety issue.

Thatcher and his group will be out at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the parking lots at Papa’s Pizza Parlor and Sharon’s Café the gathering spots.

Also, the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. Friday at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. It will be the board’s first meeting since the Daniel incident.