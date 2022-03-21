What’s next for the historic Benton County Courthouse?

Benton County's historic 1888 courthouse in Corvallis is the oldest in Oregon still serving its original purpose, said John Haroldson, Benton County district attorney. But the building's age and condition raise the question of how long it can continue doing that.

The iconic building has traditionally hosted the courts and the Benton County District Attorney’s Office as well as some county departments. Haroldson said in the past, the courthouse provided enough space for everyone to operate. But 134 years later, it’s not just cramped — it’s bursting at the seams.

Renovating and repurposing the courthouse is part of Benton County’s Justice System Improvement Plan, a project that would see the purchase of land — the county is moving forward with a property near HP Inc. — and a new courthouse and jail built there.

What exactly that renovation and repurposing looks like for the venerable landmark will be shaped by a stakeholder committee. That committee is working with a recent feasibility study and condition assessment to offer recommendations to the Benton County Board of Commissioners, said Lynne McKee, the county’s Natural Areas, Parks and Events director.

There are three main options on the table, she added:

Keep it as a governmental building.

Make it rentable for events and the like.

Convert it to a cultural center for performing arts.

Other uses could arise as the committee explores the possibilities, McKee said.

“This committee will use that as their starting point,” she said. “And they will have very robust public engagement over this next year to gauge what the community would like to see happen to the courthouse.”

Potentially deadly risks

Not all is well inside the Italianate-style structure, according to Haroldson, who said beneath its awesome beauty there are potentially deadly risks. Of the three other Oregon courthouses built in the late 1880s — in Polk, Lane and Clackamas counties — two were torn down, and the Polk County Courthouse had a new building attached to it.

As the only freestanding version remaining, some seismic engineers may describe the tall, unreinforced masonry structure as a “death building,” Haroldson said. Since 1985, there have been 11 assessments on the courthouse, some of which led to alarming findings, but no substantial steps have been taken to reinforce the building, he said.

“Some of the engineers in assessing the building have indicated that if we have a moderate earthquake, the core will drop, the building will twist, and we’ll all be crushed inside,” he said. “Not good.”

Haroldson recalled the 1993 Scotts Mills earthquake, a 5.6 magnitude that shook the Willamette Valley and beyond. Locally, it made the courthouse floors move, he said.

That spurred an engineering report, completed in 1999, revealing there’s no physical connection between the walls and the floor or the wall and the roof; everything is held in place by friction, Haroldson said.

And not everything is holding. Haroldson cited compression on window frames and floor boards, as well as buckling stucco as signs of the building’s sinking movement.

Mark Tobin with KPFF Consulting Engineers said in an email the intent of a seismic retrofit to what’s known as a “life safety standard” is limiting damage to the point that the risk to the lives of the building occupants and pedestrians is relatively low.

Structural components such as walls, beams, columns, and slabs will exhibit noticeable damage such as cracking and spalling, but there should not be a failure of these elements to the point that they would collapse, according to Tobin.

“While the building might have a slight lean to it, it would retain a margin against collapse,” he said in the email. “This type of damage often makes it so that it becomes impractical to repair and re-occupy the building.”

Even in a retrofitted condition, it’s possible that individual bricks from unreinforced masonry walls could become dislodged and be a falling hazard, according to Tobin, who said he would not expect entire walls or large portions to become dislodged and collapse away from or into the building.

“I would also note that the intent of modern building codes for new construction is in line with the above,” he wrote. “That is, accept that there will be considerable damage to the building, but prevent wholesale collapse of the building and its major systems in order to minimize the risk to life safety.”

An assessment showed that 50% of the first and second floor of the courthouse has reached up to 200% of design capacity for stress load, according to Haroldson, who added on the third floor, where his office is located, 30% is up to 500% design capacity for stress load.

To rescue the courthouse, Haroldson said a building essentially would be constructed inside the current structure, which would eat away at already limited space inside. This would protect the people inside during a major earthquake, but the building would probably be left unusable, unlike more modern constructions designed to withstand seismic activity.

The space issue is significant, Haroldson said. For example, the close proximity between victims and the accused inside the courtrooms only magnifies the stressful nature of navigating the justice system. Pushing everyone close together creates greater challenges in an already difficult setting, he said.

“I believe we have a moral responsibility to keep our community members safe,” Haroldson said. “Those who don’t have a choice but have to be here, those who are compelled to serve on juries, those who are coming here to do business, we want to make sure we are doing all that we reasonably can to protect our community.”

The next steps

The courthouse timeline has two tracks: choosing its new purpose and funding the renovations. Both tracks are still developing, according to McKee. She said once the stakeholder committee has heard from the public about its desires, that would better inform the county about how much money is needed and help identify potential sources.

No funding has been allocated to the courthouse repurpose project as of yet, according to Nick Kurth, Justice System Improvement Program project manager. He said there is federal money available through public-private partnerships, which is a strategic consideration in determining the building’s future.

“We do anticipate there will be money asked for in the bond measure for repurposing the courthouse, at least in the form of seed money,” Kurth said, referencing a bond measure the county wants to float before voters next year to fund the new justice campus.

The courthouse assessments put a $20 million or so price tag on the seismic upgrade and other aspects, such as Americans with Disabilities Act compliance and some mechanical infrastructure improvements. Kurth said somewhere between $15 million and $20 million would make the building safe, but there could be additional costs depending on its future use.

The justice system improvements are estimated to cost between $106 million and $136 million. County officials are planning a bond measure of up to $100 million for the program. The bond would cost property owners an estimated 80 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The county has around $26.25 million already set aside.

The bond measure, Kurth said, will be a chance for a community that seems to appreciate history to step up. Pointing to discussions about the Van Buren Bridge as an example, Kurth said people in Benton County can be outspoken about preserving historic structures.

He said demolishing the building rather than repurposing hasn’t been considered.

“To really make this work, we’re going to need passionate people,” he said. “Whether that’s preservationists or other community members who want to see this happen. That’s traditionally how other historic structures that have been repurposed come to fruition as something else. … It can’t just be the county.”

The courthouse is the symbol of Benton County, Haroldson said, a beautiful building that brings the community together. It’s served as the backdrop for countless local events, rallies and protests. He said in the end, it’s up to the community to decide how it wishes to preserve the courthouse and represent justice.

“It’s the people’s decision, and that I will stand behind,” he said.

Cody Mann covers Benton County and the cities of Corvallis and Philomath. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @News_Mann_.

