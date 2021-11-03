Why the decision to expand Coffin Butte landfill is put off until December now

A vote deciding the fate of a proposed expansion of the Coffin Butte landfill has been put off until December.

The Benton County Planning Commission's public hearing Tuesday, Nov. 2 on Republic Services’ proposal to expand its landfill went on for nearly 4 1/2 hours — and the matter remains unresolved.

Requests by Republic and others to hold the record open meant that no deliberations or vote were held on the controversial proposal.

Deliberations on the application are now set for Dec. 7 (see info box for the schedule). Even then, the decision may not be final: Any outcome is subject to possible appeals to the Benton County Board of Commissioners.

Republic hopes to expand its north Benton County landfill across Coffin Butte Road and vacate the road. The trash hauler, which is based in Phoenix, Arizona, said the expansion would add 30-plus years of life to the regional landfill, which largely serves Benton, Linn, Polk, Lincoln, Lane and Marion counties.

Tuesday’s public hearing featured a staff report, more than an hour of questions from commissioners, a report from Republic officials and consultants and approximately 80 minutes of public testimony from 13 members of the public.

