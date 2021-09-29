Grass seed distributor guilty of concealing fraud scheme

A Willamette Valley wholesale grass seed distributor pleaded guilty Monday in federal court for knowingly concealing a scheme to defraud the Jacklin Seed Company, then a subsidiary of the J.R. Simplot Company.
ProSeeds Marketing, Inc., based in Jefferson, pleaded guilty to one count of misprision of felony, which consists of failing to report knowledge of a felony to authorities.
According to court documents, ProSeeds had a longstanding commercial relationship with the Jacklin Seed Company, routinely contracting it for the purchase and sale of grass seed. Contracts were typically negotiated with a Jacklin employee acting under the supervision of Christopher Claypool, Jacklin’s general manager.
In March, Claypool, 53, a Spokane, Washington resident, was convicted of wire fraud and money laundering for perpetrating multiple schemes to defraud Jacklin. Claypool was later sentenced to three years in federal prison.
Beginning in December 2018, Claypool and the Jacklin employee conspired to divert a portion of the overseas sales Claypool negotiated on behalf of Jacklin so that Claypool and the employee could collect commissions on those sales. As part of this scheme, Claypool incorporated Green Pyramid, LLC to pose as an independent grass seed broker and accept payment of the fraudulent commissions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In furtherance of the scheme, the Jacklin employee whom Claypool supervised arranged for ProSeeds to book sales diverted from Jacklin with mark-ups dictated by Claypool. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the bulk of these mark-ups were then kicked back to Claypool and the employee he supervised, adding that ProSeeds participated in the scheme with the aim of creating an overseas customer base.
Nevertheless, the company intended to and did conceal Claypool’s scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Claypool generated commissions on bogus sales of Jacklin’s own seeds back to Jacklin at a mark-up. On at least three occasions seeds were bought and sold back the same day before they ever left Jacklin’s facility, yielding a profit of $39,736.60, according to court documents.
From December 2018 to August 2019, ProSeeds reportedly booked twelve diverted and bogus sales, generating more than $474,000 in mark-ups on Jacklin seed. Although the bulk of the mark-ups went to Claypool and his subordinate, ProSeeds retained more than $78,000 in revenue from the transactions.
On Sept. 14 of this year, ProSeeds was charged with misprision of felony. The company faces a maximum sentence of five years of probation and a $500,000 fine. ProSeeds will be sentenced on Nov. 29 before U.S. District Court Judge Karin J. Immergut. As part of a plea agreement, ProSeeds has agreed to pay $78,775 in restitution to Simplot.