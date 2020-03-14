Gray whales set to return to Oregon Coast

Thousands of gray whales will migrate north through Oregon’s waters later this month, and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites visitors to the coast for the annual spring whale watch week, March 21 through 29.
Trained volunteers from the "Whale Watching Spoken Here" program will be stationed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at some of the best whale-watching sites on the coast, ready to help visitors spot whales and to answer questions about the animals.
Due to lower volunteer turnout this year, not all sites will be staffed by volunteers or park rangers. Check the whale watch webpage for the latest information and updates before you head to the coast.
A map of volunteer-staffed sites is available on the official event webpage, http://bit.ly/2rIPEMN.
An estimated 25,000 gray whales are expected to swim past Oregon’s shores over the next several weeks as part of their annual migration north toward Alaska after calving in the warm lagoons near Mexico. Many of the Gray whales will be accompanied by their new calves, born during the winter. The first large groups of whales swim by Oregon in mid-March and the migratory stream typically continues into June.
The Whale Watching Center in Depoe Bay will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Visitors to the center can enjoy interactive whale exhibits and take in the panoramic ocean views.. Park rangers will also be on hand to answer questions about the whales.
In light of the evolving COVID-19 situation, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department is prioritizing visitor health and will not provide shared binoculars at viewing sites. Visitors are encouraged to stay home if they are feeling sick.
More information about the agency’s response to COVID-19 is on the official FAQ page on the Oregon State Parks website.
A live stream of whale activity in Depoe Bay returns this winter too; watch it on the Oregon State Parks YouTube channel during the event.
For more information about coast state parks and campgrounds, visit oregonstateparks.org.