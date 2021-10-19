Great ShakeOut shows disaster preparedness goes beyond pandemics

"While COVID-19 has brought many uncertainties and challenges, one thing's for sure, ShakeOut is still happening," said an announcement.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The drill is a reminder in Oregon of a possible Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake on a 680-mile rift in the Pacific Ocean running from British Columbia to Northern California.

The 9.0 earthquake would kill up to 10,000 people in Oregon — with half of the casualties dying in tsunamis that would inundate the coast, according to state studies.

Up to 25,000 could die from Vancouver, Canada to Fort Bragg, California, according to The Cascadia Region Earthquake Workgroup, a non-profit that includes governments, businesses, communities and other groups working on a region-wide study of disaster recovery.

In Oregon, more than 85,000 buildings could be destroyed, the state estimates. West of the Cascades, much of the infrastructure of the modern world would collapse: communications, water, sewer, and electrical systems would fail. Hospitals would be wrecked. Roads and airports west of the Cascades would likely be unusable.

Even traveling by boat with rescue supplies for the coast would be in danger of debris and being hit by after-tsunamis.