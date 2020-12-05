Greater Corvallis Rotary Club makes holiday craft fair a festive drive-thru tunnel

For the last seven holiday seasons, the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis had held events to let mid-valley kids’ creativity shine.

This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Rotary members themselves had to get creative for the annual Children’s Holiday Craft Fair to go on.

“Our club is such a club that loves to do events, especially for kids,” said club public relations director Jenny Bouman. After seeing other events canceled throughout the mid-valley or pivoting for a more socially-distanced set up, she said, “I figured, ‘Why can’t we do a drive-thru?’”

So, with the help of Santa Claus and his elves at nearly two dozen sponsoring businesses, club members put together a Holly Jolly Tunnel for parents to drive their kids through at the Benton County Fairgrounds. At the end, youngsters got to say a socially distanced “hi” to the jolly man himself as well as pick up a bag of goodies and crafts to enjoy in the safety of their own homes.

Held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., more than 40 rotarian volunteers danced around in holiday costumes to spread some Christmas cheer. They directed traffic from the parking lot through the fairground’s Solar Building, which was lined with rainbow lights, hand-painted gingerbread houses and some of Santa’s helpers.