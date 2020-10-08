Greek Fest offers drive-through food

St. Anne Orthodox Church will host its 17th annual Greek Food Fest this weekend, with a new twist.

Starting Friday, the church will serve its authentic Greek food for three days, using a drive-through process at its home at the historic Lewisburg Grange Hall, 6000 NE Elliott Circle in Corvallis. Meals will be ordered and sold on site only.

The menu includes pork souvlaki, braised lamb with carrots and potatoes, pasticcio, spanakopita, stuffed grape-leaves (meat-filled or vegan), falafel and Moroccan chicken. Complete dinners with Greek salad, rice pilaf and pita bread will be offered for $17 for three entrees; a seven-entree tailgater platter is $33. Greek desserts featuring baklava are sold separately.

Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Wine and spirits, crafts and live music and dancing will not be offered, but are expected to return next year.

Proceeds from the event help pay for maintenance of the grange hall.

Further information is available at www.saintannegreekfest.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0