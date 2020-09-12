Grinding of street starts Monday on Circle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Circle Boulevard construction project in Corvallis enters a new phase this week.

The resurfacing portion of the work starts Monday, with grinding between Highland Drive and Dogwood Drive.

Earlier this summer crews worked the intersections between Highland and 29th, installing new curbs and ADA ramps.

Traffic control measures will be in place daily as the grinding moves down Circle. Travelers, including pedestrians and bicyclists, should expect delays, lane shifts and flaggers. Normal work hours will be 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The paving portion of the week is scheduled to start Sept. 21, with new striping to follow as the city experiments with a “road diet” pilot project.

The key changes to Circle will be a reduction from four vehicle lanes to two for most of its run from west of 29th to Highland. There will be a continuous center turn lane (one exists now only from Kings to 17th), and buffered bike lanes will be added.

The intersections at 29th, Kings and Highland will remain in their current configuration with two vehicle lanes in each direction plus a turn lane.

The goal of the project is to make the street safer, and city officials will be monitoring the project throughout.

