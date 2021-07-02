Grocers trying again to put liquor sales on the ballot

Allowing sales of liquor in markets is favored by 65% of Oregon adults, according to a poll by DHM Research of Portland on behalf of the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center.

But grocers have filed initiatives twice since 2014 and failed to gather enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Bill Caldwell with McKay's Markets, a small chain of stores primarily in southwest Oregon is the co-sponsor of the ballot effort, along with Johnson.

Working with the Northwest Grocers Association, they have filed two versions of the measure.

Initiative 31 would allow markets to sell spirits from small craft distilleries.

Initiative 32 would let markets sell any kind of liquor.

Proponents must first gather 1,000 signatures to begin the process leading to the circulation of petitions, said Carla L. Axtman, spokeswoman for the Secretary of State's office.

An initiative that changes state statutes requires 112,020 signatures to get on the ballot for the November 2022 general election.

Johnson and McKay are working with the Northwest Grocers Association on the ballot drive. They plan to move ahead with just one of the two initiatives, but haven't decided which as of yet.