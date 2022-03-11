Group claiming racism plans protest at Corvallis Fred Meyer

A public march will be held at the Corvallis Fred Meyer at noon Saturday, March 12 to call awareness to alleged racial discrimination experienced there by Black shoppers, specifically Black women.

The Linn Benton NAACP Branch is leading its "Fred Meyer Anti-Discrimination Campaign" after several Black women came forward with racial profiling experiences at the Corvallis location.

A Corvallis-based Fred Meyer denied Mid-Valley Media’s request for comment regarding the campaign. A corporate spokesperson sent the following statement:

"At Fred Meyer, we have a zero-tolerance policy for any kind of discrimination. In fact, our company has been awarded a top score in Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equity Index for a fourth year in a row."

The news release from the local NAACP branch, however, tells a different story.

“While racial profiling is hard to prove," says the news release, "it happens more often than it should in Fred Meyer stores. The blame rests with the administration, whose job it is to set policies that treat everyone the same, and to train their employees to steer away from racial profiling.”

The news release highlights several incidents. An unidentified Albany woman said both stores refused to take her checks to pay for supplies, but when her white husband presented the same check, they cashed it.

“It made me mad,” the Albany woman is quoted in the news release. “I’m not going to shop there anymore. It’s humiliating, too. I was in line, with people behind me.”

An unidentified Corvallis woman said she was repeatedly monitored at the self-checkout stand while white customers around her were not.

The NAACP branch said both women asked that their names not be used in fear of retaliation.

The Corvallis woman said staff treatment at both Fred Meyer stores varied depending on how she wore her hair and whether her white mother was with her. Close patrolling or monitoring happened most often if she was alone or she wore either an ethnic or braided hairstyle, rather than straight.

“I was totally fed up, I was done. And it takes a lot to bring that out in me,” the Corvallis woman is quoted as saying in the news release.

A third woman described as being born and raised in Oregon said she has suffered racial profiling at Fred Meyer for years. The release did not offer details.

Here are the demands the branch is directing at Corvallis Fred Meyer:

March 16: By this date, the store apologizes to all persons offended by the behavior of the Fred Meyer staff and publicly commits to adopting a non discriminatory approach to customer service

April 6: By this date, Corvallis Fred Meyer requests to meet with Jason J. Dorsette, president of the Linn Benton NAACP Branch, alongside Fred Meyer’s local and regional management to further discuss the issue of discrimination at the business.

June 1: By this date, Fred Meyer retains a local equity, diversity and inclusion consultant to facilitate workshops for managers concerning bias, equity and inclusion.

Fred Meyer designs a customer-facing protocol for shoppers to report discrimination, provide quarterly reports of findings to local newspapers and display these findings on the Fred Meyer website.

Dorsette first announced the campaign publicly during a speech after the Oregon State University Martin Luther King Jr. peace march. A planning meeting was held via Zoom Feb. 6, and the march will be the first action in the campaign.

More information about the campaign and the march is available at https://linnbentonnaacp.com/End-Racism-Fred-Meyer.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

