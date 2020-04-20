Group gives away $6,700

The 100 People Who Care nonprofit is giving away nearly $7,000 to local nonprofits after a “virtual fundraiser” on April 15.
Members of the group pledge to give $100 per quarter to Benton County nonprofits, but the process usually involves a winner-take-all event that follows a dinner at which three nonprofits make pitches.
This month, because the coronavirus outbreak prevented such a gathering, members were allowed to pick a charity to contribute to, with many members writing checks to the same groups.
The top recipient, with $1,650, was the Benton Community Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund. Other nonprofits receiving $400 or more were the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition Safe Place ($900), the Center Against Domestic Rape and Violence ($600), the Corvallis School Foundation ($500), Dial-A-Bus ($450) and We Care ($400).
We Care is a new organization, led by former city housing official Bob Loewen. The group provides one-time financial assistance to Benton County residents, with 90% of the money going toward rent, deposits and utilities.
Melissa Carter-Goodrum of 100 People Who Care said the group hopes to get back to meeting face to face for its July 15 session.
