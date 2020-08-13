Group of hikers finishes Corvallis to the Sea Trail as route nears grand opening

The long-awaited Corvallis to the Sea Trail is nearly completed.
Those overseeing the creation of the expansive 60-mile hiking route are hoping for an official opening this Labor Day as they work to put the finishing touches on a project that is more than four decades in the making.
But even though the trail is not technically open yet, a handful of groups have completed treks along the route this past year — the most recent of which made a bit of history while doing so.
A party of six hikers completed the trail during the final week of July, and it featured the youngest hiker to ever finish the route — Connor Thornberry, 13. It also featured Janet Throop, who at 75 years old, matched the record for the oldest person to ever finish the route.
Only in this instance, the group did not follow the trail’s literal name; instead, they hiked from the sea — starting at Ona Beach in Seal Rock — and traversed the Coast Range on a west-to-east trek back to Corvallis.
In total, the journey took six days from start to finish.
“People are really excited about this trail, because you hear about the Pacific Crest Trail and think, ‘That’s a long, long trip,” said Louise Marquering, a volunteer coordinator for the Corvallis to the Sea Partnership who led the hiking party. “But people see 60 miles and think, ‘I could do that!’ It’s not overwhelming.”
While the trail is considered safe to hike even prior to its ceremonial opening, it is missing plenty of signage along the route, and maps are not yet available. So Marquering, who has now completed the hike four times, served as the guide for the party. She said she wanted to travel from the coast back to Corvallis this time because she grew up in San Francisco and spent plenty of days walking back-and-forth from her home to the beach.
“And now, in Oregon, I can walk back and forth to the beach again,” Marquering said. “It just takes a lot longer now.”
Marquering estimates that there have been around a dozen groups to complete the hike this year that she knows of.
Making the feat even more impressive for Thornberry is the fact that the 60-mile hike was the first hiking or backpacking trip of any sort that he has ever gone on.
He played soccer prior to the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and started going on walks frequently in order to get outside during quarantine. But his first foray into backpacking was one of the more difficult routes available in the state.
While it was grueling and difficult at times, Thornberry said he is extremely proud of accomplishing something he never thought he could do. He recalls one lookout point during the hike in which he and the other hikers could simultaneously see Toledo, Newport and the coastline as being his favorite portion of the trek.
“I don’t feel like young people do this type of thing that often,” Thornberry said. “Of course there’s sports, we do sports. But I feel like camping and hiking and backpacking, all of it is so fun. There needs to be a general openness. New experiences are amazing and I wish more people would do these kinds of things.”
The idea for Thornberry to go along with the group of adults came when a friend of his mother told his family about a difficult hike they were planning and suggested that Thornberry should come along. As he began to research the hike, he was quickly sold on the idea — although he admits reality set in during the second day of the hike.
While he was thrilled to have completed something so difficult, Thornberry is adamant that what Throop accomplished during the trip is even more impressive. Her age record for completing the hike matches that of Denise Nervik, who completed the trip in 2008.
Her July completion of the trail marked the third time Throop has finished the hike; she also did so in 2008 and 2014.
“What she did is even better than what I did,” Thornberry said of Throop. “At my point of life, I’m still young — my legs don’t hurt when I walk for 13 miles. I’m excited. I have more energy … But I think when you’re older, it gets harder and harder to do things. What she did is amazing.”
Along with Thornberry, Throop and Marquering, Elizabeth Schroff, Catherine Watson and Rebecka Weinsteiger also completed the hike. Schroff and Watson each previously completed the hike in 2016
The group featured a “sag wagon” driven by Schroff’s husband that trailed behind them and hauled some of their heavier gear such as tents and food. Although Weinsteiger elected to carry her 40-pound pack for the entire trip to celebrate her 40th birthday.
Schroff said it was incredible to watch Thornberry overcome all the doubts and difficulties that arose during his first hiking trip and battle to complete the journey.
“Even though you’re with six other people, it’s very personal — you hike your own hike,” Schroff said. “You spend a lot of time in your mind and you let things just come up. Being in nature has just been a fabulous way to think about where you’re at in life. It’s great that we have this time that we can spend with ourselves. I think for a 13-year-old boy to do this, and be able to step out when there is so much anxiety in the world, is great.”
The Corvallis to the Sea Partnership, a grassroots effort that has been working to complete the trail since 2003, was hoping for an official opening on June 6, but that plan was derailed by the pandemic. The opening was then shifted to June 25, but that date came and went, too, as working on the trail continued to prove difficult due to social distancing.
Also, the Partnership recently reached an agreement with a private landowner near the coast that enabled them to shift five miles of the route from Lincoln County roads to actual trails. That portion was not completed until mid-June because it required the construction of a small footbridge.
According to Gary Chapman, president of the Corvallis to the Sea Partnership, in order for the trail to be officially completed, he and the Partnership’s large coalition of volunteers still need to finish putting up signage along many portions of the trail and finish creating maps and a new website.
“We can’t officially declare it open until we have a fair expectation that people can walk the route and not get lost,” Chapman said. “We need the signage to be adequate.”
He said there are around half-dozen locations where signs still need to be installed, but some of them are in areas where a road-side utility check will be necessary to ensure that whoever is installing the signs is not digging into fiber optic cables.
Chapman also hopes that detailed maps for the route will be ready by October.
The Partnership has long had hopes of creating a full biking route as well, but Chapman said that aspect of the project has hit a roadblock as the U.S. Forest Service has not approved portions of the route for bicycle use. Chapman is hopeful that could happen in the future, but is hesitant to put a date estimation on when that might be.
“We do have some road bicycle routes on our website,” Chapman said. “For people that get out to Big Elk Campground — which they can do on bicycles now — we put four potential routes on the website for bicyclists on our website. But it’s not the single-track mountain bike stuff. It’s gravel road and some pavement. It’s more for the adventuresome road bicyclist.”
