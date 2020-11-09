Group rallies for health care

On the eve of an argument and in the midst of a pandemic, about half a dozen people stood on a bridge in Albany holding signs.

"The idea is to make ourselves visible," said Dr. Rick Staggenborg, chair of the Albany chapter of Health Care for All-Oregon, a group dedicated to pushing for equitable, affordable, high-quality publicly funded health care.

In cooperation with Mid-Valley Health Care Advocates, the group hosted a Medicare for All rally in Albany on Monday, standing on the Highway 20 bridge over Interstate 5. It mirrored other demonstrations in the last week in Salem and Portland.

The goal, Staggenborg said, was to raise awareness of the upcoming arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court challenging to Affordable Care Act.

"We didn't expect many people from the general public in this cold," Staggenborg said, noting that the majority of the small group were doctors or retired from the profession like he is. "But the idea was to make ourselves visible. There's more traffic on the highway."