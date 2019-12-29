Growing pains: Can Albany afford to grow, and what happens if it doesn't?

That was more than 20 years ago and the city is again on the verge of expanding.

During the last budget cycle, former Albany Fire Chief John Bradner told the council that calls for service had reached 10,500 in 2018. That number was up from the 3,000 calls a year he said the department handled 25 years earlier, when Albany’s population hovered around 35,000.

“If you add up the cost of fire and police and then look at property taxes, they don’t meet,” Konopa said. “Property taxes do not pay for emergency services and then we have all the other departments to pay for out of the general fund.”

The next time the city sets about balancing a budget, it will be about $11 million gap between revenue and costs. The dominating factor is the cost of employees. Public Employee Retirement System costs continue to rise, and the acronym PERS is tossed around city council meetings so often it’s difficult not to place the blame squarely on the system.

But according to City Manager Peter Troedsson, the budget issue is far more complicated. The retirees receiving the most money, he said, will die off and PERS will self-correct. But that won’t get municipalities out of the woods.

“Medical insurance costs will take the place of PERS,” he said.