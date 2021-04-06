Guest editorial: Biden plan a chance to build political bridges

Editor’s note: This editorial was written by the editorial board of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Guest editorials in this space are intended to provide our readers with a sampling of opinion from other publications and do not necessarily represent the views of the Mid-Valley Media editorial board.

Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, America has so many challenges and so many needs. Faced with a damaged economy, political polarization and communities in need of federal support, it is hard to know where to start.

But that combination of woes should lead the nation’s leaders to one strategy that can address them all at once — America must finally launch an infrastructure-rebuilding program.

Leaders from both parties have repeatedly floated the prospect of an infrastructure plan for years, only to have the discussions preempted by partisan rancor. Now President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, which he introduced in Pittsburgh last week, could hold great promise, provided lawmakers hammer out genuine compromise on issues such as the scope of the projects included and the tax increase Biden wants to fund them.