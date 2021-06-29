Guest editorial: Biden risks poisoning his own grand bargain

“Neither side got everything they wanted in this deal, and that’s what it means to compromise. And it reflects something important: It reflects consensus. The heart of democracy requires consensus,” Biden said, according to The New York Times.

Most of us who don’t work in politics also recognize that as life, or what the kids sometimes call “adulting.”

Unfortunately, what the president gave in one moment, he appeared to take away in the next.

“If this is the only thing that comes to me, I’m not signing it,” he said.

Biden promised that he wouldn’t sign the infrastructure bill unless a far more divisive part of his economic agenda was passed in tandem.

Then, Saturday, the president gave us another twist, saying he would stay true to the promise to support the infrastructure deal.

“The bottom line is this: I gave my word to support the Infrastructure Plan, and that’s what I intend to do. I intend to pursue the passage of that plan, which Democrats and Republicans agreed to on Thursday, with vigor,” he said, according to The Wall Street Journal.